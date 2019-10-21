16 of the best restaurants in Leeds and West Yorkshire as chosen by the AA 2020 Restaurant Guide

Get inspired by the AA’s 2020 Restaurant Guide, which features 16 top-quality restaurants in Leeds and West Yorkshire.
1. Calverley Grill, Leeds
The Calverley Grill is surrounded by picturesque Yorkshire countryside, housed in an 18th-century mansion. The guide recommends it for its seasonal British menu.
2. Chez Mal Brasserie, Leeds
On Swinegate, Chez Mal is finely decorated with plush leather booths, an elegant ceiling and gorgeous fireplaces. The cooking is done by talented chefs using high-quality ingredients.
3. The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds
A long-standing favourite for foodies in Leeds, The Man Behind the Curtain serves up cutting edge experimental food as a 10 to 14-part taster menu. The guide calls it: dazzlingly imaginative.
4. Salvo’s Restaurant & Salumeria, Leeds
Fan of fine Italian cuisine? Salvo’s in Headingley is where you should head for dinner next. The food is based on hearty southern Italian cooking with plenty of choices on the menu.
