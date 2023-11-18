While Leeds is full of bars and pubs, the surrounding villages also offer a great range of watering holes with lots of character.

Admittedly, I always end up at a pub in or near the city centre whenever I feel like having a pint. But recently, I’ve made an effort to explore Leeds' many villages to try out their wide selection of bars. As we move towards the festive season, these villages are the perfect place to find a comfortable and cosy bar.

Having heard of the Otley Tap Room and their recent £100,000 renovation during the pandemic, I decided to make my way there to try it for myself. And as far as pubs go, this one is definitely worth a visit.

Located on Boroughgate, just a stone’s throw from the town’s iconic Jubilee Clock Tower, this spacious pub is easy to access if you’re taking a day trip to Otley. Inside is a welcoming atmosphere with lots of seating across the two floors, as well as a beer garden.

Here is what I thought of the Otley Tap House. Picture by National World

The fully covered beer garden is welcoming even this time of year, and is made even more so by the Otley Burger Company food truck. We were pleased to find this vintage-looking airstream serving great nosh that is well worth a try.

At the bar, we found a brilliant range of beers, ciders and cocktails, as well as a wide variety of non-alcoholic beers. If you’ve driven to Otley for the day, you won’t miss out with these non-alcoholic options on offer, including a surprisingly good Guinness and a BrewDog Punk IPA.

As for the alcoholic drinks, the Tap House has six lagers on tap, a gluten free session IPA, Guinness, two ciders, as well as, according to their website, an Otley exclusive on the Motorhead beer Road Crew.

I enjoyed a pint of Coors while my guest had a rhubarb gin and tonic, which together cost us no more than £9. My guest was pleased to find a few unique flavoured gins that made this bar stand out.

We enjoyed the rhubarb gin & tonic as well as the wide selection of alcoholic and alcohol free beer. Picture by National World

The service was brilliant, and when I went up to the bar for a second round, not knowing exactly what my guest had previously ordered, the bartender remembered exactly what I was after, despite there being quite a few other patrons in the bar.

Both my guest and I agreed this was a place we will definitely come back to, especially to check out their events, live music, and to visit the Otley Burger Company again.

The Otley Tap House underwent a £100,000 refurbishment during the pandemic. Picture by National World

Factfile

Address: 66 Boroughgate, Otley, LS21 1AE

Telephone: 01943 512881

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 3pm-12am, Friday to Saturday: 12pm-12am, Sunday: 12pm-10:30pm

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10