Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bridge is one of those venues that catches your attention from the moment you see it. Sitting on a corner plot on the outskirts of Horsforth, anyone who has found themselves on a bus through the town is sure to have noticed the white building, with its attractive walled beer garden and eye-catching signs.

The pub has been positioned where it is since 1868, and is very much still a vital part of the town today, some 156 years later. It was even named the best pub in Leeds by Yorkshire Evening Post readers in 2016 and 2019, which the bar proudly displays with newspaper clippings and plaques on the walls.

Hard to miss, The Bridge in Horsforth pulls you in the moment you see it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traditional pub offers a strong sense of calm and community and we received a friendly welcome, something the local boozer takes pride in.

There's wooden décor, a charming bar, a few slot machines and a jukebox for customers to enjoy. The pub also offers a pool table and darts, along with live sports shown on a large number of screens around the venue.

The selection of drinks was as classic as the pub itself, numerous beers on tap and a good choice of spirits. While the range of beers includes everything from IPAs to stouts and lagers, I settled for a classic and was served a well-poured Guinness. My guest tried a Mediterranean orange gin and tonic, which was fruity and fresh.

On the food menu you will find a range of pub grub along with some specialities such as giant Yorkshire puddings with fillings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While I visited on a cold and rainy January afternoon, one of the most alluring parts of the Bridge is its enclosed rear garden, which looked like the perfect place to get together with family and friends in the coming spring.

Whether you like a cocktail or prefer a simple pint, you'll find it here.

The Bridge is definitely a place worth visiting if you're ever in the Horsforth area. It's an ideal venue if you want to go enjoy a meal with friends, but also works as the sort of bar you'd go to on the weekends for a couple of drinks.

I am already looking forward to returning here as soon as the weather permits use of the fantastic beer garden, and can see myself spending late evenings here in the summer.

Factfile

Address: 1 Low Ln, Horsforth Woodside, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4HN

Telephone: 0113 258 7339

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, Sun 9am-midnight; Fri-Sat, 9am-1am

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 9/10