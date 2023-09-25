Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

The 15 best student bars in Leeds - including Otley Run favourite and Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen

Leeds is full of pubs and bars well beyond those on the famous Otley Run worth checking out if you're a new student in town.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Finding a good spot for a drink is for many new students a crucial part of getting to know their new city.

Lucky for Leeds students, the Otley Run is a good way to discover some good watering holes. But there are bars beyond the Otley Run well popular with students that is worth checking out.

Yorkshire Evening Post has listed 15 of the best bars popular with students in Leeds, including both Otley Run favourites and other popular spots around the city.

The Original Oak is one of the stops on the famous Otley Run, but is well worth a visit off the pub crawl as well. The pub has one of the biggest beer gardens in Leeds, and offer student discounts of selected drinks. Address: 2 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 2DG

1. The Original Oak

The Original Oak is one of the stops on the famous Otley Run, but is well worth a visit off the pub crawl as well. The pub has one of the biggest beer gardens in Leeds, and offer student discounts of selected drinks. Address: 2 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 2DG Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Old Bar is run the Leeds University Union and is located on campus. A good spot for a cheap drink. The adjacent Stylus often hosts concerts and club nights. Address: Leeds University Union, Lower Ground East, Leeds LS2 9JZ

2. Old Bar

Old Bar is run the Leeds University Union and is located on campus. A good spot for a cheap drink. The adjacent Stylus often hosts concerts and club nights. Address: Leeds University Union, Lower Ground East, Leeds LS2 9JZ Photo: Elouisa Georgiou Photography/Google Maps

Photo Sales
It usually don't take long for student new to the city to discover Call Lane, Leeds most popular nightlife street. If you like singing along to indie classics while dancing on tables, Oporto is the bar for you. Address: 33 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7BT

3. Oporto

It usually don't take long for student new to the city to discover Call Lane, Leeds most popular nightlife street. If you like singing along to indie classics while dancing on tables, Oporto is the bar for you. Address: 33 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7BT Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Walkabout is located just opposite Merrion Centre. The bar offers student discounts as well as the popular Walkabout Wednesdays with special student prices. Address: 43 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS1 3HQ.

4. Walkabout

Walkabout is located just opposite Merrion Centre. The bar offers student discounts as well as the popular Walkabout Wednesdays with special student prices. Address: 43 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS1 3HQ. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsBarsLeeds