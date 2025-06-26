Eight Leeds pubs and bars to have closed in the last year including Three's A Crowd and The Moorgate

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

It’s a tough time for the hospitality sector currently.

The last few years have seen bars and pubs in Leeds and across the country struggle as costs continuously go up and customers become more and more hesitant to spend money.

And unfortunately that has meant that a number of spots have had to close their doors.

In the last 12 months we have seen a number of popular spots in Leeds call it a day, some of which have been serving locals and creating community for over 10 years.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as Leeds pubs and bars rally together to call on customers to show their support and keep the good times going.

Below is a gallery of some of the pubs we’ve lost in Leeds over the last 12 months. If you think there’s any we’ve forgotten, let us know in the comment section.

The Moorgate, in Kippax, closed in April just three months after reopening. It had been closed for three years before that but unfortunately owners Sam Smith's attempts to resurrect the pub did not go to plan.

The Moorgate, in Kippax, closed in April just three months after reopening. It had been closed for three years before that but unfortunately owners Sam Smith's attempts to resurrect the pub did not go to plan. | National World

Rooftop bar Angelica closed in December. The establishment was based in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre for more than a decade and was popular with cocktail lovers.

Rooftop bar Angelica closed in December. The establishment was based in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre for more than a decade and was popular with cocktail lovers. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The team behind The Watermark Bar, on Cross Belgrave Street, announced in December that it would close on January 1. It was known for its vibrant spirit and cocktails, but the team said that ongoing challenges with the lease and building maintenance led to the decision to close.

The team behind The Watermark Bar, on Cross Belgrave Street, announced in December that it would close on January 1. It was known for its vibrant spirit and cocktails, but the team said that ongoing challenges with the lease and building maintenance led to the decision to close. | Simon Hulme

Brownhill and Co on Central Road announced its closure in May after 10 years in Leeds city centre. The announcement came just a month after Ms Atha's, a cafe on the same street, announced its closure and cited issues with the building workers along the road as a major contributing factor.

Brownhill and Co on Central Road announced its closure in May after 10 years in Leeds city centre. The announcement came just a month after Ms Atha's, a cafe on the same street, announced its closure and cited issues with the building workers along the road as a major contributing factor. | Parilov Egeniy Photo: PARILOV EGENIY

Bar and restaurant Three's A Crowd announced its closure in February.

Bar and restaurant Three's A Crowd announced its closure in February. | Google

Banyan on Street Lane in Roundhay closed in July last year.

Banyan on Street Lane in Roundhay closed in July last year. | Google

