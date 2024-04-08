Brew York: Brewery to take over running Leeds venues The Horse and Farrier in Otley and Coopers in Guiseley

A popular brewery has announced its plans to take over two new venues in the Leeds district.
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:53 BST
Brew York has announced today (Monday) that it will be taking over three new venues across Yorkshire. These include the The Horse & Farrier in Otley and Coopers in Guiseley.

The York-based brewery will also be taking over The Mitre in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

The company has acquired the three venues through an agreement with operator, Market Town Taverns, which “marks a new phase of growth as we continue to stride beyond our home ground”.

The Horse & Farrier on Bridge Street will be taken over by Brew YorkThe Horse & Farrier on Bridge Street will be taken over by Brew York
In a statement the company said: “The current plans are to take over all three in late April and, as the three venues are all established and well-appointed, we won't be making significant changes.

“Brew York beers will become the bar offer - across traditional hand-pull cask and keg, including lager - and the street food offer that has been a winning formula across our existing Brew York venues will be introduced.”

As part of the company’s venue expansion programme, the existing Brew York bars, which includes the site on New Briggate in Leeds, have also had opening times extended and further enhancements planned are planned.

Coopers on Otley Road in Guiseley is being taken over by Brew York. Photo: GoogleCoopers on Otley Road in Guiseley is being taken over by Brew York. Photo: Google
Brew York Managing Director, Wayne Smith said: “We’ve now developed four solid Brew York venues that all offer a dynamic craft beer experience and we’ve realised a key opportunity to further strengthen and grow the business in this area.”

In its summary of The Horse & Farrier on Bridge Street in Otley, the brewery writes: “Situated in the centre of the thriving market town, The Horse and Farrier is a stone-built pub with luxurious letting rooms, function room, outdoor area, and an impressive real fire.”

On Coopers in Guiseley it says: “Nestled in the heart of the town, Coopers is a modern-styled bar converted from a former Co-operative store and is known for being host to the long-established Top Banana Comedy Club.”

