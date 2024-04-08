Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brew York has announced today (Monday) that it will be taking over three new venues across Yorkshire. These include the The Horse & Farrier in Otley and Coopers in Guiseley.

The York-based brewery will also be taking over The Mitre in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has acquired the three venues through an agreement with operator, Market Town Taverns, which “marks a new phase of growth as we continue to stride beyond our home ground”.

The Horse & Farrier on Bridge Street will be taken over by Brew York

In a statement the company said: “The current plans are to take over all three in late April and, as the three venues are all established and well-appointed, we won't be making significant changes.

“Brew York beers will become the bar offer - across traditional hand-pull cask and keg, including lager - and the street food offer that has been a winning formula across our existing Brew York venues will be introduced.”

As part of the company’s venue expansion programme, the existing Brew York bars, which includes the site on New Briggate in Leeds, have also had opening times extended and further enhancements planned are planned.

Coopers on Otley Road in Guiseley is being taken over by Brew York. Photo: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brew York Managing Director, Wayne Smith said: “We’ve now developed four solid Brew York venues that all offer a dynamic craft beer experience and we’ve realised a key opportunity to further strengthen and grow the business in this area.”

In its summary of The Horse & Farrier on Bridge Street in Otley, the brewery writes: “Situated in the centre of the thriving market town, The Horse and Farrier is a stone-built pub with luxurious letting rooms, function room, outdoor area, and an impressive real fire.”