I stumbled across this small Far Headingley wine bar by accident a couple of months back while on a walk in the area, and have been dying to give it a proper try ever since.

Located on a corner behind Otley Run stops Woodies Craft Ale House and The Three Horseshoes, the cosy bar and deli promises “wine made the way it was always meant to be". It focuses on natural wines along with a selection of canned craft beers.

Bottle Chop is located just behind two busy Otley Run stops in Far Headingley. Picture by National World

We arrived at the venue on a warm summer evening, and found the bar and outdoor seating area, which is located at the back of the venue, was completely full. We decided to try again a couple of hours later.

On our second try, we managed to get a table in the beer garden and headed for the bar to order. Inside, the bar is cosy with modern details. Pale pink decor, fresh greenery and natural wood brightens the small space, and there's benches by windows that open onto the street to bring in cool air.

The bar is dog friendly too, making it perfect for if your furry friend likes some attention while you enjoy a drink.

The bar had four different wines on tap to choose from. Picture by National World

The menu included four natural wines on tap, available by the glass or carafe, and the staff were friendly and more than happy to give their recommendations.

My guest and I both decided to start with the white wine on tap, which was deliciously crisp, before my guest enjoyed a glass of the rose. Although we didn't try the reds this time, we will definitely be back. They also had the option to fill reusable takeaway bottles, which is handy if you liked their wine as much as we did.

Me and my guest tried the white and the rose on our visit. Picture by National World

If you prefer a beer to wine, you've got just as much choice. Coolers are filled with a huge selection of local and craft beers in addition to the two specials they had on tap. I enjoyed one of my favourite local beers and noted some new ones to try.

Wine is not something I usually splurge on, but we felt that the quality was great for the reasonable prices. Our bill landed on around £30 for three glasses of wine and one craft beer.

The spot is perfect to explore and learn about wine in a casual atmosphere, without it feeling at all stuffy.

Factfile

Address: 14 Weetwood Lane, Headingley, Leeds LS16 5LX

Telephone: 0113 824 5728

Opening hours: Mon, closed; Tue-Thurs, 12pm-10pm; Fri-Sat, 12pm-11pm; Sun, 12pm-9pm.

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10