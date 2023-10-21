Having spotted Bar Three's excellent reviews and ratings, I decided to make my way to Wetherby to give the pub a try for myself.

Bar Three is one of Wetherby's longest standing bars and has built a good reputation in the community, which is made clear by a large number of photos, flyers and posters of previous and upcoming events in the town.

The newly refurbished bar, located conveniently on the Wetherby high street just a stone's throw from River Wharfe, boasts a fresh and modern interior with televisions on the walls and in the booths showing sport.

To the rear is a large and stylish beer garden, which I unfortunately couldn't enjoy properly due to the season but very much look forward to sitting in come the warmer months.

Bar Three is one of the longest standing bars in Wetherby.

The menu may at first look familiar to anyone who has visited Leeds bars such as Hyde Park Hotel or The Library, as it is run by Crafted Social. But I was surprised when I looked at the drinks and food items, which varied quite a lot from other pubs run by the same company.

The pub offers a wide selection of drinks and cocktails, including classics like Espresso and Pornstar Martinis and some alternative ones I had never heard of before, like Ex On The Beach and Wild Child.

At first glance, the drinks may look on the more expensive end, starting at £13 making its way up to £15. But Bar Three offers a two-for-one cocktail deal all day, every day, which more than makes up for what I initially thought was very pricey drinks.

My guest had the Tommy's Margarita, which according to the menu originated in San Francisco and is made with sweet agave nectar, which was much to her liking. I myself went with a pint of Stella Artois, which to my surprise only costed me £3.50 - much lower than I expected considering the location of the bar.

I was unfortunately not able to enjoy the cosy beer garden.

The staff serving us was very friendly and attentive, and even brought the drinks to our table, which I suspect might be less likely on a busy evening than on a quiet afternoon.

Staff was also welcoming to lots of the patron's little furry friends as the pub was dog friendly. I imagine they would enjoy the patio space as much as me on a warm day.

With a contemporary and fresh interior, a wide selection of drinks, and reasonable prices, Bar Three is a pub well worth visiting if you're looking for a drink in Wetherby. Plus, a warm summer evening in the beer garden will be hard to beat.

Factfile

Address: 9 Market Pl, Wetherby, LS22 6LQ

Telephone: 01937 221179

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, Sun 10am-11pm, Fri-Sat 10am-12am

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10