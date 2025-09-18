Your chance to hear plants singing at Pollen Market’s fourth birthday celebrations

This month, Sheffield’s only inner-city flower market, Pollen, turns four years old. To celebrate, the next instalment, taking place on Sunday, 21 September, will feature its biggest lineup ever as part of Castlegate Festival in its usual home at Castlegate Grey to Green Park on Blonk Street.

Headlining the bumper edition from 1 pm will be Natural Symphony, the award-winning sound and light artist who utilises the natural biorhythms of plants and trees to create live electronic music and immersive, interactive art. You’ll be able to see and hear real-time responses from the plants. This form of art highlights that plants aren’t just decorative; they’re just as alive as you are and are also a vital part of our existence.

The artist who featured on ITV’s This Morning, entertaining Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, will participate in a Q&A session from 2 pm for those who want to learn more about the unique performance art.

In true Pollen fashion, you can find an array of independent vendors throughout the Market where you can find flowers, plants, crafts and food and drink stalls. This includes Giddy Kippers and The Gatherer Florist, Bones & Botanics, Fabulists, The Pickery Shed, Hope Community Allotment, Jinks, Leafy Lucy Florals, Rooks & Roses, The Forrest and many more.

Natural Symphony performing live

Once Pollen Market ends at 4 pm, the Pollen Afterparty will begin at Factory Floor in Neepsend from 4:30 pm until 8:30 pm, giving you another chance to witness a Natural Symphony performance, but this time to get the birthday party in full swing.

Naomi Bucklandat Pollen Market said: “We are turning four with a bang, with our biggest Pollen Market yet. Natural Symphony is perfect for Pollen. We have managed to find someone who loves plants even more than we do!

“We’ve been following Joey for a while, and the way he connects plants and music is fascinating. If you follow his journey on his socials, he’s delivered some incredible performances in the Amazon rainforest and at the Burning Man festival.

“What better reason than our fourth birthday to bring this to the people of Sheffield? We’ve got Sheffield favourites Gravel Pit providing the ‘instruments’. We can’t wait to see the reactions of everyone on the day.”

“There is so much happening in this corner of the city that weekend as Castlegate Festival is in full swing, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

For more information, head to the Pollen Market website.