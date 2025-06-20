Yorkshire's property industry on track to raise £100,000 for charity

This year’s Crypt Factor, the annual singing competition for those working in the North of England’s property and construction industries, was won by Chloe Conroy from Wykeland and early indications suggest the event raised a record breaking £100,000 for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe brought Elland Road to life with a Premier League worthy performance of Lost Without You to see off fierce competition from nine other budding singers, who were all cheered on by a hugely supportive sell-out audience of almost 1,000 of their colleagues and peers.

The judging panel, comprising of Garry Howes from GV&Co, Dawn Allen from Pinsent Masons and Craig Burrow from Town Centre Securities PLC, who all sponsor and organise the event, selected the finalists before the audience chose the overall winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was compered by Ben Hall from NorthCap and Corinne Travis from Network Space. Additional support was provided by Candid PR and Anderson Advertising & Property Marketing, with the event’s hugely impressive stage set-up, lighting and sound provided by AYRE Event Solutions.

Crypt Factor's judging panel consists of Garry Howes, Dawn Allen and Craig Burrow.

All the money raised at this year’s event will be split between Leeds based charities, St George’s Crypt and Yorkshire Property Charitable Trust and it takes the total amount raised, since the first ever Crypt Factor in 2007, to approximately £1.125million.

This year’s total was boosted further by First Direct Arena donating a box for 16 people, including a meal and drinks, for a choice of acts, which was auctioned by James Pank from Auction House and sold for £7,500.

Craig Burrow, from Town Centre Securities PLC, said: “Year after year we’re bowled over by the huge amount of support Crypt Factor enjoys from the region’s property community and this year was no exception. We sold every table within weeks of announcing the date and had 10 brilliant solo acts and groups, comprising of 21 singers in total, who took to the stage in front of an enormous audience which is no mean feat, but Chloe put on a stunning performance and thoroughly deserved to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The planning for Crypt Factor 2026 has already started and we’re now looking for next year’s singers. This is a unique chance to sing with a professional production and lots of support and guidance, in front of the best audience. Everyone who takes part always says how much they enjoy the experience and anyone interested should contact us now.”

Approximately 1,000 of Yorkshire's property community were at Elland Road for this year's event.

Chloe said: “Winning Crypt Factor is unbelievable and I loved every minute of it, from the rehearsals right through to the actual event. The other singers, the judges and the crowd were all fantastic and to anyone else considering it, I’d say go for it, you won’t regret it!”

St George’s Crypt has worked with homeless people in Leeds since 1930 and has developed a comprehensive service to combat the revolving door of homelessness and supporting clients in learning to manage their addictions and dealing with issues.

Yorkshire Property Charitable Trust was established in 2015 by members of the property sector in Leeds. Today the trust supports all kinds of charities across Yorkshire and encourages members of the property community to nominate charities, as well as supporting specific projects or the purchase of equipment. It has also match funded members of the property community in their fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Property Charitable Trust’s next event will be the Yorkshire Property Charity Lunch on Friday 3rd October at First Direct Arena. Prior to the lunch, the annual football fixture will be played between property professionals and property agents and this year there will also be a netball match for the first time in the event’s history. For further details and to book tables email [email protected].

Anyone wanting to find out more about performing at next year’s Crypt Factor can email [email protected] or DM via the Yorkshire Property Charitable Trust’s Linkedin page.