Yorkshire woman takes home £10k after taking part in national game of Trivial Pursuit
A local woman from Barnsley, Louise Parker, has answered her way to winning a wedge, taking home £10,000 as part of Marston’s nationwide promotion with Hasbro and TRIVIAL PURSUIT.
Louise won the grand prize in this week’s draw, following a visit to The Norman Inn in Monk Bretton and answering six official TRIVIAL PURSUIT questions, using Marston’s Order & Pay platform.
In the last three weeks, punters from Hull, Swansea and Stourport have taken home £10,000 and holidays to Greece and Mallorca after playing in their locals and successfully winning the weekly prize draws.
Until August 3, customers that make a purchase via Marston’s new Order & Pay platform will have another chance to ‘win a wedge’ by answering some general knowledge questions in over 1,000 participating pubs.
All players, whether they get all six TRIVIAL PURSUIT questions correct or not, will be entered into a weekly prize draw, with the chance of winning major prizes including £10,000 cash, a holiday, concert tickets, a TV and TRIVIAL PURSUIT board games. In the remaining few weeks, grand prizes still up for grabs are a holiday to Florence, £10,000 cash, and a family holiday to Florida.
If players do manage to get all TRIVIAL PURSUIT answers correct, instant-win prizes will be awarded including drinks, food, and cinema tickets.
General knowledge buffs can keep trying their luck in any of the 1,162 participating pubs across England and Wales. For those wanting to sharpen up their knowledge in between plays, selected pubs are also hosting TRIVIAL PURSUIT quiz and board game nights.
Louise said: “I can’t believe I’ve won, I’m still in shock! I played TRIVIAL PURSUIT a couple of times at The Norman and also won some free drinks, but I never expected to be taking home £10,000 after a visit to my local. I haven’t decided what I’m going to spend it on yet, but the whole family is very excited!”
Kiran Bains, Director of Marketing for Brand Activation at Marston’s, said: “TRIVIAL PURSUIT is one of the nation’s all-time favourite board games and we’ve been loving watching everyone get involved so far. We’re delighted to see one of our locals from Barnsley take away one of the £10,000 prizes.
There are still some amazing prizes up for grabs and plenty of time for our customers to get a piece of the action and win a wedge!”