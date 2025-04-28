Yorkshire Sustainability Festival adds national focus with Regeneration Earth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Sustainability Festival, scheduled to run from 9th – 20th June 2025, has evolved.

This year the festival will play host to over 50 events, and the flagship conference will deliver a national focus as the ReGeneration Earth Conference, hosted on 18th and 19th June, brings ‘all regions under one roof to grow the green economy’.

Taking place at the Royal Armouries and New Dock Hall in Leeds, the ambition was always to scale the event, which will see the audience increase from the 700 delegates that were attracted during 2024, to 2,000 during 2025.

With three prominent stages: the Earth Stage, Innovation Stage and Energy Stage, along with pavilions, workshop zones and a large exhibition, three key themes will be explored: environmental, social and economic regeneration.

Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, responsible for Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth, Kate Hutchinson, comments: “Following the success of the Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and Conference during 2024, we wanted to really push the boundaries and see how we could evolve plans for 2025 to make the event bigger and better for everyone concerned.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming a wider, national audience this year and to opening the debate as we explore our three themes: environmental, social and economic regeneration.

“Its widely recognised that in order to deliver meaningful change, we must all make the environment a priority. With that comes commitments from individuals, regions and businesses. We see this event as the catalyst for that, bringing all regions under one roof to grow the green economy.’

