Yorkshire pubs to host Greene King Untapped regional heats as search for UK’s best grassroots talent continues

Yorkshire musicians compete in the next stage of Greene King Untapped to win £10,000, a festival slot, a recording session and mentoring from singer songwriter Sam Ryder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greene King pubs’ nationwide grassroots music competition is heading to Yorkshire on 22nd and 24th August for its regional heats, giving local artists the chance to battle it out for a spot in the national final.

From 21st to 24th August, nine pubs across the country will host electrifying regional heats where local talent will compete for a once-in-a-lifetime prize - a performance slot at Pub in the Park 2026, a £10,000 cash prize, a recording session at the renowned Metropolis Studios sponsored by Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola, and mentoring from BRIT Award nominee Sam Ryder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners from each regional heat will go on to perform in the live final on Saturday 13th September featuring Greene King’s Head of Gigs Sam Ryder.

Solo act competing in opening night of Greene King Untapped competition at the Anchor on London's Southbank on August 8th 2025

Event details for Yorkshire:

The Griffin (Leeds) - 22nd August, 5-10pm

The Masons Arms (Wickersley) – 24th August, 1-9pm

The regional heats are part of Greene King pubs’ wider mission to champion grassroots talent, and make live music more accessible for everyone this summer. Greene King Untapped launched earlier in August with the UK’s biggest ever pub gig, which saw 800 acts take the stage at Greene King pubs across the country. To kick the competition off Sam Ryder performed a surprise opening set at The Anchor on London’s Southbank.

This move comes as research from the pub company found that two in five Brits missed out on gigs last year due to high prices, rising to 64% for 21 to 24 year old, while over a third (33%) aren’t aware of local events despite an appetite for free gigs.

Having launched his early career performing in pubs and as an advocate for grassroots music, Sam Ryder said: “I’m involved with this initiative because of where I started my musical journey, playing in punk and metal bands in the alternative scene. Playing local venues was crucial to feeling part of a community. It’s where the culture starts for any sort of movement in music!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Bowley, Managing Director at Greene King pubs, said: "The regional heats are where the competition really comes alive - it’s a chance for local artists to step up, showcase their talent, and for the community to get behind them. We know how powerful it is when a pub becomes the stage for the next big thing, and with free entry, everyone can be part of that moment. Pubs have always been at the heart of grassroots music, and these events are about celebrating that tradition while giving emerging talent a real platform to shine."

Greene King Untapped is part of Live at Your Local, where 870 pubs are hosting music themed events across the UK this summer. Designed to celebrate the power of music bringing people together, it offers something for everyone including high-energy karaoke nights and engaging music quizzes, to electrifying performances by live bands and expertly curated playlists to get people into the summer spirit.

To further support grassroots music, Greene King pubs has teamed up with Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola to support the Music Venue Trust, a charity which protects, secures and improves UK Grassroots music venues. For every Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola purchased, 10p will be donated to the Trust, funding community projects and initiatives that nurture emerging talent across the country.

Customers can head down to The Drawbridge pub on 22nd August to enjoy Greene King Untapped. Details can be found on Greene King pubs’ social channels and by visiting: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/live-at-your-local.