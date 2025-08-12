Yorkshire kids challenged to transform screen time into creativity time this summer

As children of Yorkshire settle into their summer holidays with smartphones and tablets in hand, Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts’ annual filmmaking competition is challenging them to flip the script on screen time – transforming passive consumption into active creativity through video journaling with this year’s theme 'Summer of Me'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Summer Screen Time Reality

With research showing children spend up to seven hours daily on screens during school holidays, parents nationwide face the familiar struggle of managing digital consumption. But what if that inevitable screen time could become something constructive?

The 'Summer of Me' competition offers an alternative: encouraging young people aged 18 and under to create 30-60 second video journals exploring personal moments in their lives, with ‘Summer of me’ as this year’s theme focused on mindfulness.

Last year's winners, Aiden and Elias (above) saw their creation screened at the BFI - now the film competition encourages all young people to transform passive scrolling into creativity

Understanding Mindfulness Through Film

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's theme focuses on mindfulness – being present and aware of your thoughts, feelings, body, and world around you. Just as traditional journaling involves writing down thoughts and feelings to connect with yourself, this competition challenges participants to create short video journals that capture their authentic experiences.

More Than Entertainment

"When young people record, capture and journal their summers through film, they're actively engaging with their experiences, learning to see the positives in everyday moments, and reflecting on what they've achieved," explains Nick Pilton, Head of Film & Television at PQA. "It's a powerful form of mindful practice that builds self-awareness and emotional intelligence – transforming screen time from passive consumption into meaningful creative expression."

The competition focuses on mindfulness – being present and aware of thoughts, feelings, and the world around you. Through video journaling, participants connect with themselves while creating something meaningful from their everyday experiences.

Real Success Stories

Last year's winners, brothers Aiden and Elias from Northampton, exemplify the competition's impact. "I didn't even think we were going to get runners up, let alone win the award," said Aiden after seeing their film screened at a festival. His brother Elias added: "We worked very hard and so glad we smashed it. It is so nice having our film being shown on the big screen."

Open to All UK Young People

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s PQA’s competition welcomes entries from any young person aged 18 and under across the UK. Films should feature the creator as the main subject, include their own voiceover, and can combine live action with animation.

Winners receive £100 vouchers (two age categories: under 12 and 12+), while four runners-up receive £20 cinema vouchers. All winning films will be screened at the annual PQA Film Festival in November where winners receive their awards in person.

Parents/guardians can submit completed films to [email protected] by 31st August 2025.