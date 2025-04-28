Yorkshire horror company announce new sci-fi stage show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From the multi-award-winning Yorkshire company known for fusing multimedia, storytelling, and illusion, The Void promises a truly cinematic theatrical experience. Thunder Road began their journey by reimagining cult novels in 2011, working in association with Harrogate Theatre, and now tour nationally with original genre-bending shows.

Last year, Shock Horror: A Ghost Story thrilled audiences on a UK tour. Now, Thunder Road return with an even more ambitious tale of terror – this time set in the furthest reaches of space.

Dare you enter a world infected by fear?

Eight million miles from Earth, a mysterious distress call crackles through the ether and draws Flint, a haunted space ranger, towards the Odyssey – an ageing research vessel in the grip of a nightmare. Boarding the craft, he finds a failing ship, a missing crew, and a deadly force running out of control…

Shock Horror: A Ghost Story wowed audiences on its recent tours.

The Void is a chilling sci-fi horror created for the stage – a decaying future of desperate humans, all-seeing AI, and memories of a distant, dangerous past. Combining powerful illusions, atmospheric projections and a creeping sense of dread, this story asks… what are you afraid of?

Alex Moran, Producer and Actor, said:

"We’re so excited to return with a brand-new story that pushes our love of sci-fi and horror theatre into outer space. It’s always a delight to work with the exceptional team at Watford Palace – their support and ambition make it the perfect home for our next adventure.”

Ryan Simons, Writer and Director, added:

“The Void is about fear in its many forms – the fear of the unknown, of being alone, of losing control. We’re using all the tools of theatre and cinema to take audiences on a journey they won’t forget.”

Steve Marmion, CEO & Director of Programming at Watford Palace, went on to say:

“It’s a real thriller. Tense, scary and packed with all the sci-fi tricks and tropes you could want. This is one to tempt even the most reluctant theatre goer – you won’t have seen anything like this on stage before.”

The Void at Watford Palace Theatre will be on general sale on Wednesday 30 April at 12pm, with priority booking for Palace Pals now available at watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk/events/the-void/

Full tour dates are still to be announced. For more information and tour updates, follow Thunder Road Theatre on social media or visit: www.thunderroadtheatre.org