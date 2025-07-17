Yorkshire families get active together at British Triathlon’s Swim Bike Run Event

Families in South Yorkshire will come together this weekend to get active and have fun as part of British Triathlon’s nationwide Swim Bike Run programme, with a local event set to be held at Manvers Waterfront Boat Club on Saturday 19th July and there’s still time to get involved!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire local and Olympic triathlete legend, Vicky Holland said:

“Swim Bike Run events are such a brilliant way for people across Yorkshire to experience triathlon in a fun, friendly and accessible way. With Swim Bike Run there’s no pressure, it’s just about moving, enjoying yourself, and doing it in a way that works for you. As a mum, I know how important it is to find activities that families can enjoy together, and Swim Bike Run is a fantastic way to make that happen, without big costs or barriers. Yorkshire has such a strong triathlon heritage, from grassroots clubs to world-class racing, and it’s amazing to see that legacy come to life through inclusive events like this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 120 Swim Bike Run opportunities taking place across the country this summer as part of British Triathlon’s push to make multi-sport more accessible, particularly for beginners and those looking for affordable ways to move more together.

All abilities welcome! If you don't have a bike, no worries - one will be supplied for you!

Building on the expected success of British triathletes and para-triathletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the ‘Summer Inspired’ campaign will focus on helping local communities feel the legacy of that success - not just by watching it, but by being part of it.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for families to take that first step into being active,” said Amy Hall, Director of Community and Sport Development at British Triathlon.

“Swim Bike Run is all about making movement fun, low-cost, and accessible – no matter your background, ability or experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swim Bike Run events will continue throughout the summer across the region and nationally, with plenty of opportunities to take part.

Everyone gets a medal for taking part!

“Residents of Rotherham and surrounding areas are lucky enough to have Swim Bike Run events taking place every month in 2025. Now is the time to try it out!”

To find your nearest event, visit: https://www.britishtriathlon.org/get-involved/summer-inspired