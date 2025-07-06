Yorkshire entertainers wanted to perform alongside Sigala, Toploader, Blazin' Squad, The Holloways and Skinny Living

One of West Yorkshire's biggest music festivals is searching for acts to perform alongside a whole host of stars on stage.

Good Times Festival in Wakefield is kicking off this August featuring acts such as Sigala, Toploader, Blazin' Squad, The Holloways and local favourites Skinny Living and Ellie Sax.

One of the festival team, Gemma Owens, said: "We want to give local talent the opportunity to perform alongside well known bands, singers and musicians."

"We're a new festival with only good times and good vibes in mind."

As well as live entertainment there will be a food court run by Rate My Takeaway Kitchen - the brainchild of UK's top food reviewer Danny Malin.

Danny said: "This is going to be banging, bringing the best food and tunes to Thornes Park."

Gemma added: "Our mission is to make this the biggest celebration Wakefield has ever seen, while also raising vital funds to ensure that Wakefield’s Pride on Sunday remains a free and inclusive event for the whole community."

The Good Times Festival takes place August 2 from 11am - 9pm in Thornes Park, Wakefield.