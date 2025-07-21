Yorkshire Elegance returns with 140 years of motoring magic

The celebrated Yorkshire Elegance motoring event returns this summer, bringing with it an unparalleled journey through 140 years of automotive history.

Taking place at the luxurious Grantley Hall from 23rd - 24th July, the two-day event will showcase a Concours d’Elegance like no other—celebrating classic cars across fourteen decades and more in a unique northern garden-party setting.

Now in its fourth year, Yorkshire Elegance is the brainchild of founder Simon Smith, who was inspired to create the event following the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type.

Simon said: “There isn’t anything like Yorkshire Elegance in the north – in fact, I’m not aware of any UK event that has a Concours that spans every decade of motoring with classic cars spanning 140 years.

Yorkshire Elegance

“It’s a beautifully curated blend of heritage, style, and sociability, with a friendly, garden-party friendly vibe and some truly exceptional motors.”

This year, guests can expect to marvel at a stunning lineup of pre-WWII automotive legends, including three ultra-rare 1937–1938 SS100 Jaguars—from the mere 198 ever built—and an exceptional 1928 Mercedes-Benz S-Type, a car of both power and pedigree.

Adding to the prestige of the Concours judging panel are Darren Turner, Aston Martin’s works driver and three-time Le Mans 24 Hour class winner, and legendary Jaguar design director Ian Callum, who will also be unveiling the new Callum-designed Wood & Pickett Mini.

The Aston Martin DB era is also celebrated in style with examples of every model built in this period on display along with the 1930 Works Aston Martin known as LM4.

Yorkshire Elegance 2025

To add to the excitement and thrill of 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship, the 1989 Tyrrell which was driven by Jean Alesi and the Williams FW-07B that propelled Alan Jones to the world title and gave Williams its first constructors title will be on show. The Williams will be started enabling visitors to hear the wonderful V8 Ford Cosworth engine sing once again.

Beyond the cars, Yorkshire Elegance promises a celebration for all the senses. Attendees will enjoy gourmet cuisine by Grantley Hall, and live entertainment including vintage harmonies from The Bluebirds, the smooth stylings of a live saxophonist and DJ, and a special performance from rising vocal star Orla, the 13-year-old singer whose voice will undoubtedly wow the crowd.

As ever, the event maintains a strong charitable focus. This year, Yorkshire Elegance proudly supports the Yorkshire Children’s Charity. Children from the charity will form their own unique judging panel, awarding the coveted title of “Best Vehicle Vocal” to the classic car with the most impressive engine sound. Guests are warmly encouraged to donate and support this meaningful cause.

Whether you’re a car connoisseur, a lover of luxury, or simply seeking an unforgettable summer outing, Yorkshire Elegance 2025 is set to be the ultimate destination.