Yorkshire communities are being invited to get active for April as new non-contact boxing classes open

People living with Parkinson’s across Morley, Leeds and the surrounding areas of West Yorkshire are being invited to try a new non-contact boxing class.

Delivered by Trident Boxing Club, the new sessions take place every Saturday from 10am at Howley Park Road, Morley, Leeds, LS27 0BN.

The boxing classes are designed to be inclusive and accessible for all participants, with no previous experience of boxing or physical activity required.

A trained instructor can guide everyone through the range of activities and participants are welcome to come to a session to see how everything works before deciding if they want to take part.

Non-contact boxing can be a fun and social way for people to get active with Parkinson's

Boxing can be a great way for someone who lives with Parkinson’s to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition and some of the benefits can include:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

Reduced anxiety

Classes are designed to be fun and friendly, with carers and relatives welcome to attend or join in.

The centre features accessible facilities, including options for seated workouts. Participants are recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear, and to bring a bottle of water.

For more information about the new Parkinson’s non-contact boxing classes, call 0113 252 4197 or visit https://tridentleeds.co.uk/