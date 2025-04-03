Yorkshire choirs unite for World Parkinson’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Big Sing comes to Yorkshire on Friday, April 11, when eight choirs from across the region will gather in Huddersfield to mark World Parkinson's Day. Organisers are expecting over 100 singers at the event, which will take place at Cathedral House from 10am – 12pm. The Big Sing will be led by celebrated opera singer Bibi Heal, whose Songs That Move therapies have a focus on Parkinson’s.

The Big Sing choirs will be joined by Movers & Shakers podcaster Mark Mardell, who is living with Parkinson’s. Together they will sing a specially adapted version of Gloria Gaynor's disco classic ‘I Will Survive’, with revised lyrics from the Movers & Shakers. The song has already been made into a film.

The Movers & Shakers are also organizing a Big Sing in Westminster on World Parkinson’s Day. Their mission is to convince MPs and the Government to act faster in helping people with Parkinson’s by adopting their ‘ Parky Charter’. As part of their campaign, they have launched an official petition and need 100,000 signatures to get a debate in Parliament.

The idea for a Yorkshire version of The Big Sing came from Liz Ryan MBE and her husband Dr. Chris Ryan, chair of the Parkinson's UK Huddersfield branch. The couple enjoy singing and decided to join forces with several choirs to increase the impact of the Parky Charter and the petition created by the Movers & Shakers.

The Huddersfield choir warms up for The Big Sing on World Parkinson's Day

Liz says:"I am a committed Movers and Shakers fan and their version of 'I Will Survive' is both funny and serious. They are making a point on behalf of many people with Parkinson’s who receive inadequate medical provision. Right here in Huddersfield, we do not have a neurologist at our local hospital. On World Parkinson’s Day, we are inviting a number of local politicians and senior hospital managers, who have the power to change things, to join us in making a serious point whilst having fun.”

Mover and Shaker, Mark Mardell, says: “This is such a brilliant idea, so when Liz asked if any of us could come to Huddersfield, I leapt at the chance. As much as I enjoyed last year’s stagger up to the steps of Number 10, this promises to be even better. I apologise in advance for my dreadful singing voice but will give it my best.”

Sarah Hill, Area Development Manager at Parkinson’s UK, adds:“We are delighted that Mark can join us on the day. There are 153,000 people living with Parkinson’s in the UK, including around 11,450 in Yorkshire, and 1,430 people who are newly diagnosed each year. By supporting The Big Sing both locally and in London, our aim is not only to raise our voices but also awareness on World Parkinson’s Day and to show that we are here for the Parkinson’s community.”