Yorkshire care home makes bucket list dreams come true

Residents at Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough in Yorkshire have been experiencing the magic of having their bucket list dreams turned into reality. Thanks to the home’s dedicated team going above and beyond, the residents’ long-held wishes have come true.

Earlier this month, a group of residents set off on a trip aboard the Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway. For many, it was a welcome return to beloved childhood memories. For others, it was a chance to experience something they had long dreamed of doing.

Resident David, who lives with limited mobility, had always wanted to ride a steam train. He’d believed it was something he’d never get to do - but the team at Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough were determined to make it happen. With careful planning and a specially arranged seat, they helped David board the vintage train and enjoy a scenic journey through the Yorkshire Dales.

The train trip was memorable for everyone involved. Joy, who's new to Yorkshire, got the full tour thanks to their driver Steve, who took the scenic route home through the Dales and pointed out all the local landmarks. Clive, who used to work for British Railways, spent the day swapping stories about his railway days. A particularly special moment came for resident Susan, who was surprised when her family joined her on the steam train journey. The look on her face as she spotted them waiting on the platform was one colleagues won’t soon forget.

David, resident at The Manor House Knaresborough, said: "I couldn't quite believe it was actually happening. I'd always wanted to ride a steam train but thought it would never be possible. The team here made the impossible possible, and that journey through the Yorkshire Dales was everything I'd dreamed it would be and more."

The bucket list adventures didn't stop there. When 101-year-old Susan, who is originally from Ireland, expressed that she'd always dreamed of returning to see her hometown and Northern Ireland once more, colleagues at The Manor House Knaresborough brought Ireland to her doorstep. The home was transformed into a vibrant celebration of Irish culture - professional dancers performed traditional Irish routines, and as it was Susan's birthday, the team prepared a special birthday cake to mark the occasion.

The day was kept as a complete surprise, with Susan having no idea what awaited her. When the Irish dancers appeared and began their performance, her reaction was everything the team had hoped for.

Susan, resident at The Manor House Knaresborough, said: "I've always wanted to go back to Ireland, and when those dancers walked in, I thought I was dreaming. The music, the dancing, and celebrating my birthday too - it felt like a little piece of Ireland had come to Yorkshire just for me.”

Klara Spatenkova, Home Manager at Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough, said: “At The Manor House we take great pride in making our residents’ dreams come true. Whether it's bringing Ireland to Knaresborough or making sure someone gets their steam train journey, we're committed to making life as meaningful and fulfilling as possible for everyone who calls this place home.”

For more information about The Manor House Knaresborough, please contact: 01423 797 5553