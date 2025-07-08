Yorkshire Brewery’s annual bike ride raises thousands for charity

Over 100 cyclists rode through scenic North Yorkshire for the 14th annual Big Spoon Bike Ride, hosted by Black Sheep Brewery, raising more than £4,500 for the Wooden Spoon charity.

Riders took one of three routes, 24, 55 or 87 miles, setting off from Black Sheep’s iconic visitor centre in Masham and stopping along the way for Betty’s Fat Rascals, a quintessential Yorkshire treat. The ride then finished up at the brewery for a well-earned celebration of pints and pies.

Wooden Spoon is a charity which aims to transform children’s lives through the power of the rugby community, funding projects that support children and young people with disabilities or living in disadvantaged areas across the UK and Ireland.

David Sharples, Marketing Manager at Black Sheep Brewery, said: "Seeing so many people come together for such a meaningful cause makes us proud of our Yorkshire community. The energy from everyone involved made this year’s ride one of the best yet."

Richard Smith, former Trustee of Wooden Spoon, added: "This kind of grassroots fundraising is the heartbeat of what we do, and the generosity shown by Black Sheep Brewery and every cyclist who took part will have a lasting impact, helping children and young people across the UK and Ireland. Events like this are not only great fun, but they also bring communities together. We can’t wait for next years.”

Missed this ride? There’s another chance to get involved. The Black Sheep Brewery Sportive returns on 16 August 2025. In partnership with cycling events team, Let’s Go Velo, riders can sign up to one of two epic, challenging routes through the Yorkshire Dales. Sign up here: BLACK SHEEP BREWERY SPORTIVE | Black Sheep Brewery

For more information on Wooden Spoon or to donate, visit: Home | Wooden Spoon, the children's charity of rugby | Wooden Spoon.