Yorkshire Bands Unite for National Glory at the Brass Band Championships

The National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain are fast approaching, and this year a strong contingent of bands from the region will be flying the flag on the national stage.

Brass banding in the UK is often compared to football’s league system, with five competitive sections ranging from the elite Championship Section to Section 4. Around 500 bands began their journey at regional contests earlier this year, with the best going forward to two different competitions with Yorkshire represented in both:

The Sections 1–4 Finals in Cheltenham from September 13-14 where the Friendly Band from Sowerby Bridge and Knaresborough Silver Band will be competing for divisional honours and the chance of promotion.

The Championship Section Final at the Royal Albert Hall on October 11 where the Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band from Calderdale and the Hepworth Band will join 17 other elite ensembles to battle for the Challenge Trophy and the title of National Champion Band of Great Britain

The Championship Section contenders will perform Edward Gregson’s Symphony in Two Movements, a demanding work that will showcase the very best of brass band artistry. The winner will be decided by three adjudicators who are sealed in a box in the auditorium where they can hear the music but can’t see the bands to ensure fairness. There’s also a prize for the Most Outstanding Player.

This year’s Championship Section Final also marks the 80th anniversary of the Championships being staged at the Royal Albert Hall and the Results Ceremony will be preceded by a Gala Concert with a host of performers from the competition’s history including the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, made famous by the smash hit 90’s film Brassed Off.

For supporters and players across Yorkshire, the Nationals are more than just a contest. They are a celebration of community, tradition, and musical achievement. Many of the bands have long histories of serving their towns and villages, and their presence at the Finals is a source of immense pride for local audiences.

Whether in Cheltenham or under the lights of London, the region’s bands are set to show once again why the area remains one of the heartlands of brass banding in Britain.

For more information and to buy tickets for the Sections 1-4 Finals at Cheltenham, contact the venue on 01242 539538 and for the Championship Section National Final, go to https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2025/national-brass-band-championships