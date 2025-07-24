York named in top 10 best UK cities for student living, according to new study

Student life in the UK is as much about where you live as what you study. A city can make or break your university experience, influencing everything from your rent and travel costs to how many gigs or green parks you can escape to after a long day of lectures. But have you ever wondered which UK cities offer the best all-round package for students?

A new study, conducted by the University of Technology Sydney Online, ranked 50 UK cities to reveal the best and worst places to live as a student. Unlike traditional university rankings, this research looked beyond lecture halls and assessed everything that affects student life on a daily basis, from housing and co-working spaces to pub density and gym memberships.

Drawing data from platforms like TripAdvisor, Google Maps, Office for National Statistics (ONS), Numbeo and CoWorker, the cities were scored across four core categories: Social Life (20%), Wellbeing (20%), Study & Work (25%) and Costs (35%). Each of these categories was further broken down into individual metrics, such as number of pubs per 10,000 residents, employment rates, average monthly rent, and even how much you’ll pay for a pint or a McDonald’s meal.

6. York – Total Score: 44.06

York ranks 6th, combining historic charm with modern amenities. It places highly for safety (9th), healthcare (7th), and libraries (5th). Green space and fitness centres are mid-ranking, but it stands out with one of the best grocery costs (£134.62) and the lowest utility bills in the country (£149.89).

Rent is more affordable than Brighton, at just under £974, and while its nightlife is quieter, only 0.52 clubs per 10K people, it makes up for it with a strong cultural scene. It’s a good fit for students seeking a quieter, academic environment with plenty of study support.

Meanwhile, Aberystwyth sits comfortably at the top of the list, offering students great value with low costs and ample access to pubs and fitness centres. Durham shines in second place with unmatched scores in healthcare and safety, and Salford adds cultural vibrancy to the mix in third. Stirling, known for its affordable gym memberships and nature access, claims 4th, while Brighton ranks 5th with the most pubs and one of the liveliest nightlife scenes.

Sheffield and Bath bring a good mix of student resources and culture, while Manchester delivers on music and co-working infrastructure. Chester, with its low-cost travel and high safety, rounds out the list of the UK’s best cities for students.

At the other end of the scale, London lands rock bottom at 50th, thanks to its jaw-dropping rent (£2,214), transport (£188) and gym fees (£48.34). Luton (49th) and Plymouth (48th) also struggle, offering poor pub density and sky-high internet and travel costs. Birmingham (47th) and Coventry (46th) rank low for safety and green space.

Sunderland, Nottingham, Middlesbrough and Edinburgh also fall into the bottom 10, each let down by poor employment rates, lack of amenities, or high costs. Surprisingly, Bristol appears at 41st. Often seen as a “cool” student city, its high rent and average scores dragged it down in this data-driven study.

Top 20 list of the best student cities in the UK:

Rank Cities Social Wellbeing Study & Work Costs Total Score 1 Aberystwyth 4 4 18 3 52.82 2 Durham 15 7 2 17 48.57 3 Saint Andrews 3 11 19 46 48.36 4 Stirling 19 8 16 7 45.38 5 Brighton 1 39 8 44 44.42 6 York 11 12 13 15 44.06 7 Salford 6 1 26 14 44.03 8 Bath 9 2 5 45 43.24 9 Manchester 2 46 3 38 42.97 10 Chester 8 17 24 19 42.23 11 Southampton 26 33 32 32 41.68 12 Carlisle 38 15 31 2 41.65 13 Winchester 24 3 7 40 41.22 14 Newcastle upon Tyne 5 28 30 24 40.89 15 Huddersfield 34 6 33 13 40.05 16 Exeter 13 18 12 34 39.96 17 Leeds 12 35 9 33 39.39 18 Lancaster 14 20 37 12 38.89 19 Kingston upon Hull 32 30 39 1 38.87 20 Bournemouth 17 29 22 25 38.53

Note: Apart from the overall total score, each city's ranking within the four main categories reflects how it compares to the other 49 cities in that specific category. A ranking of 1 means the city performed the best in that area, while a ranking of 50 indicates the lowest performance relative to the rest.