Steve Edwards, the Guinness World Record holder for the fastest aggregate time over 1,000 marathons.

Pocklington Arts Centre has announced that Steve Edwards, the Guinness World Record holder for the fastest aggregate time across 1,000 marathons, will be making a special appearance at its RunNation Film Festival screening on Tuesday, August 26.

This exclusive 'meet and greet' opportunity will allow audience members the chance to ask questions about his incredible achievement.

Displaying unwavering determination, Steve averaged 3 hours, 21 minutes and 47 seconds across the 1,000 runs, all of which were finished in under four hours.

Now, his inspirational journey is the focus of The Long Run – one of the films featured in this year’s festival line-up.

Steve said: “Teresa and I feel incredibly flattered that our short film, The Long Run, has been included in the 2025 RunNation Film Festival.

"It’s been an incredible lifelong journey with many highs and lows, but we could never in our wildest dreams have imagined it would result in the production of a documentary.”

RunNation was founded in Sydney eight years ago by a group of local runners and has since grown into a global touring festival showcasing uplifting short films from around the world.

Inspiring for athletes and non-athletes alike, it is not just about running; it is about celebrating the human spirit, using running as a storytelling medium.

The screening at Pocklington Arts Centre is currently the first and only RunNation Film Festival event announced in the UK, making it a unique opportunity for audiences to experience the festival locally.

Tickets are available from the pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk website.