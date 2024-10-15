Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get your skates on for Disney On Ice 100 Years of Wonder, coming to a rink near you next spring.

Tickets are now available for special centenary celebration UK tour finale, culminating in Leeds, adventures aplenty guaranteed for all the family.

Magical experiences combine animation favourites, classic songs, colourful costumes and incredible special effect stunts, beloved characters spinning and sparkling as stars come to life before audience eyes.

London opening dates are followed by Glasgow, Liverpool, Cardiff and Leeds world class performances, result of more than 550 hours' rehearsals to ensure expertly choreographed production perfection.

Spectacular skating skills thrill audiences

Costume designers create 250 different outfits from thousands of yards of fabric while stage set technicians spend ten hours pre-show erecting 180-plus props, all transported between venues in 19-truck convoy.

This story sees master of ceremonies Mickey Mouse joined by best friends on a journey to discover memorable moments from treasured tales.

Journey to Colombian mountains to meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live at magical casita within wondrous world Encanto.

Sail away with Moana as she shows continued courage to save her island on high sea escapades with demigod Maui.

You've got a friend with Toy Story gang

Travel to wintry world of Arendelle as right royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love's power. And experience Fantasia's magical mystery as Sorcerer’s Apprentice breathes life into brooms.

Get in the swim with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory. True friendship, meanwhile, is celebrated by Buzz Lightyear, Woody and fellow Toy Story gang members.

Ice extravaganza warm welcome awaits young and old alike at five arenas during February and March 2025.

Disney On Ice 100 Years of Wonder venues and dates

London OVO Arena Wembley Feb 20-23Glasgow OVO Hydro Feb 26-Mar 2Liverpool M&S Bank Arena Mar 6-9Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Mar 13-16Leeds First Direct Arena Mar 20-23