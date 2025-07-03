William Kentridge’s “The Pull of Gravity” opens at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Running until April 19, 2026, this is the first museum presentation outside South Africa to focus on Kentridge’s sculpture, making it a landmark cultural event for Yorkshire and the UK.

Bringing together over 40 works made between 2007 and 2024, this significant project is a carefully choreographed and multi-sensory journey into Kentridge’s world. Paper Procession, displayed outdoors, is a commission created for YSP of six monumental, colourful sculptures that parade in front of a century-old yew hedge. Joining this new work are four of the artist’s largest bronzes to date, displayed against far-reaching views over the Yorkshire landscape

The Pull of Gravity presents an extensive body of sculpture across a range of scales and materials, including bronze, steel, aluminium, paper, cardboard, plaster, wood, and found objects. In addition, the exhibition features the first institutional presentation of Self-Portrait as a Coffee Pot. This series of short films was embarked upon during the first Covid-19 lockdown and allows audiences an intimate insight into the life of Kentridge’s studio, the workings of his mind, and the energy and agency of making. In the central gallery space, two films – More Sweetly Play the Dance and Oh To Believe In Another World – are shown on a loop in an immersive installation across seven screens. Spanning over 20 metres, they wrap around the viewers, surrounding them with music and movement.

YSP’s exhibition spaces are fully accessible, with resources such as large print and Braille interpretation, coloured transparencies, and ear defenders available for visitors. Families are encouraged to engage with activities in The Studio creative space, including drawing and making sessions inspired by Kentridge’s playful approach to art.

Whether you’re an art lover, a family looking for an inspiring day out, or simply curious about contemporary sculpture, The Pull of Gravity offers a unique opportunity to experience the work of one of the world’s leading artists right here in Yorkshire. The exhibition invites visitors to reflect, explore, and even imagine themselves as artists - an experience not to be missed this summer and kids go free. Book tickets at www.ysp.org.uk.

1 . Contributed William Kentridge's The Pull of Gravity at YSP Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed William Kentridge's The Pull of Gravity at YSP Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed William Kentridge's The Pull of Gravity at YSP Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed William Kentridge's The Pull of Gravity at YSP Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

5 . Contributed William Kentridge's The Pull of Gravity at YSP Photo: Submitted Photo Sales