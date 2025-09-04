Will Finn and Rosie Calvert to play Bishop's House

By Max Soars
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 14:08 BST
Will Finn and Rosie Calvert are an award-winning husband-and-wife duo who came together through their love of music. First coming to prominence with their acapella quartet The Teacups, the pair perform traditional and contemporary folk music with vibrancy and flair - intricate harmonies; the rousing instrumentation of piano, steel pan, and ukulele; and joyful, warm stage presence.

Graduates of their native Newcastle’s Folk and Traditional Music degree, Rosie and Will’s music combines influences ranging from old English ballads to gothic Americana, but they are most defined by their spell-binding harmonies.

With only two voices, their arrangements have been described as “deceptively full”, and their joy in singing is infectious - chorus songs abound and singing along is encouraged!

Audiences are immediately put at their ease by the pair’s inviting stage presence and warm banter, and the duo rise to ever greater heights with their second studio album.

Rosie Calvert Will Finn Photo Credit Mark Brimacombeplaceholder image
Rosie Calvert Will Finn Photo Credit Mark Brimacombe

The recently released album entitled Fallow Alchemy, as a concept, is about the radical and transformative power of rest and stillness - how the natural world requires a winter, a fallow period of hibernation, in order for growth and creativity and new life to burst forth.

Their musical chemistry and virtuosity have matured and developed, creating a transformative and evocative sound that leaves listeners eager for more. Audiences can expect to hear material from this album alongside a couple of new songs as well.

Tickets £14 https://wegottickets.com/event/675435

Show: Tuesday November 11 at 7.30pm.

