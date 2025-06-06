Wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan heads to Leeds

Due to phenomenal demand, acclaimed wildlife filmmaker and photographer Gordon Buchanan is hitting the road again in 2026, continuing the huge success of his Lions and Tigers and Bears tour as he heads to Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From January, Gordon will visit 30 venues across England and Scotland – including a stop at City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds on Tuesday February 24 – to recount tales from his thrilling encounters with some of nature’s most fascinating animals – including pandas, polar bears, grizzly bears, lions, tigers, jaguars and more – making for a night of adventure, awe and wonder.

Lions and Tigers and Bears with Gordon Buchanan launched in February 2025, and played to packed theatres across the UK. Gordon will visit 25 all-new venues across England and will round off the 2026 tour with return visits, by popular demand, to five Scottish cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are on sale now from www.gordon-buchanan.co.uk or direct from venues.

Gordon Buchanan

Speaking about the new tour, Gordon said: “I had a wonderful time touring Lions and Tigers and Bears earlier this year – and I had to say ‘Yes’ when the chance came up to go back out on the road to a load of new venues.

“We joked that it sounded like a line from The Wizard of Oz – but the show is all about these amazing creatures, the undisputed icons of the animal kingdom, who I have been incredibly privileged to spend a lifetime observing.

“From pandas in China to orphaned grizzlies in Russia, from high-altitude tigers in the Himalayas to jaguars in the depths of the Amazon, I have been fortunate enough to meet many of these incredible creatures in their natural habitats – and I love being able to share their secrets with audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cannot wait to get back out there, to meet more animal lovers and to tell more tales of amazing adventures. See you in 2026!”

Hailed as Scotland’s own David Attenborough, Gordon Buchanan has dedicated his life to exploring the untamed beauty of the natural world, from forests to snowy landscapes and from towering mountains to the depths of the great rainforests.

All his travels were with a single mission in mind: To capture the majestic bears and big cats on film and reveal their secrets to a global audience.

Gordon grew up on the Isle of Mull and began his career in filmmaking in 1989 as assistant to the acclaimed survival cameraman Nick Gordon, traveling to Sierra Leone to document animals in the Gola Rainforest. He went on to work on the Big Cat Diary series as well as the long-running expedition series Lost Land Of The… for the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Family & Me documentaries began in 2010 when Gordon featured alongside Minnesota black bears, with Gordon going on to showcase some of the world’s most fascinating animals. He was on the team for Our Changing Planet, a seven-year diary charting the fight to save the planet’s ecosystems.

Most recently, he’s been seen tracking lions, leopards and cheetahs in Botswana for the BBC series Big Cats 24/7 – with series two reaching screens later this year.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.gordon-buchanan.co.uk