White Rose launches 2024 Christmas Appeal, supporting local charity

White Rose Shopping Centre has welcomed the return of its annual gift donation drive, supporting local Leeds charity Kidz Klub in the run up to Christmas.

Guests are invited to provide toys and gifts suitable for ages zero to 16 at the Christmas Appeal donation station near Guest Services in the centre, which will be accepting contributions until 22nd December. The gifts will be beautifully-wrapped and distributed to children and their families across Leeds by Kidz Klub.

Launched in 2000, Kidz Klub works with more than 1,250 families across Leeds through community work, activities and events, and home visits. Donations will help the Kidz Klub team share the joy of the festive season with families this Christmas, providing gifts where some children may otherwise go without.

Kidz Klub will also be hosting a donation-backed gift-wrapping station on The Balcony at White Rose from 18th – 20th December, with all funds raised going to support the charity’s vital work in the city.

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Each year we’re delighted by the generosity and giving spirit of our guests, and we expect this year will be no exception. The Christmas Appeal is close to our hearts, and we’re proud to support Kidz Klub in spreading festive cheer to so many deserving families.”

Sarah Turner, Charity Co-leader at Kidz Klub, said: “Here at Kidz Klub, we are so thankful to the guests of White Rose, who year on year never fail to deliver smiles to the children we work with. Christmas can be a challenging time for many families, and your support helps to ease the pressure and return the joy!"

For more information on festive celebrations at White Rose, including its White Rose Express Grotto and ice rink, visit https://white-rose.co.uk/.