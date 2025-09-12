Wetherby charity responds to demand with extra respite sessions for dementia carers
Wetherby in Support of Elderly (WiSE) first launched its quarterly ‘Forget Me Not’ café in March to offer carers a well-deserved break, knowing that their loved ones are in safe hands.
But carer feedback has prompted the charity to increase its offer from quarterly to monthly sessions.
Tamsin, dementia support worker at WiSE leads the sessions. She said:” Dementia support in Wetherby is much needed and are always keen to adapt our services to the needs of our clients.
“Our quarterly sessions for the Forget Me Not café have been so well received that carers were asking for them to be offered more regularly. This being the case, from January we will offer monthly Forget Me Not café on the first Monday in the month, giving carers of those living with dementia, much needed respite from their challenging roles.”
The WiSE Memory Café meets three times a month on Wednesdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at The Church Rooms, St James Church in Wetherby. It has already helped dozens of people affected by memory loss by providing a supportive environment focused on clients’ wellbeing.
Sessions are facilitated by a trained staff member, alongside WiSE’s amazing volunteers and offer support and advice to family carers to assist them in their day-to-day caring roles. The events typically include arts and crafts, board games and music in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
Due to high demand for the service, attendance for the Memory Cafe is by referral only. The Forget Me Not café is currently open to existing Memory Café clients only. For more information, visit https://w-ise.org.uk/activities/#memorycafe