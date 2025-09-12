Wetherby charity responds to demand with extra respite sessions for dementia carers

The WiSE Memory Cafe is a pivotal part of the Wetherby community

A Wetherby charity is switching up the delivery of one of its most important services, in response to growing respite demand amongst dementia carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherby in Support of Elderly (WiSE) first launched its quarterly ‘Forget Me Not’ café in March to offer carers a well-deserved break, knowing that their loved ones are in safe hands.

But carer feedback has prompted the charity to increase its offer from quarterly to monthly sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamsin, dementia support worker at WiSE leads the sessions. She said:” Dementia support in Wetherby is much needed and are always keen to adapt our services to the needs of our clients.

“Our quarterly sessions for the Forget Me Not café have been so well received that carers were asking for them to be offered more regularly. This being the case, from January we will offer monthly Forget Me Not café on the first Monday in the month, giving carers of those living with dementia, much needed respite from their challenging roles.”

The WiSE Memory Café meets three times a month on Wednesdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at The Church Rooms, St James Church in Wetherby. It has already helped dozens of people affected by memory loss by providing a supportive environment focused on clients’ wellbeing.

Sessions are facilitated by a trained staff member, alongside WiSE’s amazing volunteers and offer support and advice to family carers to assist them in their day-to-day caring roles. The events typically include arts and crafts, board games and music in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to high demand for the service, attendance for the Memory Cafe is by referral only. The Forget Me Not café is currently open to existing Memory Café clients only. For more information, visit https://w-ise.org.uk/activities/#memorycafe