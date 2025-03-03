West Yorkshire Innovation Festival Comes to Halifax with talk from HOT

On Tuesday, March 4, people will be able to join Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT) for a special event at the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre, as part of the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival. The inspiring story of HOT will be explored and how the charity has used innovation for good in the Calderdale region.

What to Expect

The event, “Cap on Head, Not in Hand: Innovation for Good,” will take place from 10:30 am to 12 noon at the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre. Alison will be sharing the incredible journey of Halifax Opportunities Trust, one of the largest charities in Calderdale, and how it has used innovative approaches to support individuals and families across the region.

While many people associate innovation with tech and start-ups, HOT proves that it can also be a game-changer in the charity and social enterprise world. Attendees will hear about the Trust's strategies and how they’ve worked to empower individuals, improve lives, and tackle challenges within the local community.

Halifax Opportunities Trust CEO Alison Haskins.

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, March 4, 10:30 am - 12 noon

Where: Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre, Halifax

Speaker: Alison Haskins, CEO of Halifax Opportunities Trust

An image showing the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival Event and Halifax Opportunities Trust.

Whether you work in the charity sector, a local community member, or simply curious about how innovation can drive positive social change, this event is for you.

How to get your free ticket:

If you're ready to join us for this exciting event you can do so via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cap-on-head-not-in-hand-innovation-for-good-tickets-1255877406129?aff=oddtdtcreator

After the Event: Explore, Connect, and Collaborate

The Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre itself is a beautiful, inspiring space with a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, freelancers, and creatives. After the event, you’ll have the chance to explore the Centre’s stunning atrium, a perfect place for networking or just taking a break and reflecting on what you've learned.

And if you’re looking to continue your workday in a productive setting, the Centre offers a comfortable coworking space that you can find out more about on the EWIC website: https://www.innovationhalifax.net/workspace/co-working/

For those with a little more time, head over to Café No. 5 @ EWIC, located within the Centre, for a delicious lunch and a chance to continue the conversations sparked during the event.

Find out more about West Yorkshire Innovation Festival, which has events all over West Yorkshire, here: https://www.wyinnovationfestival.com/