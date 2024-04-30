West End star to take the lead in sparkling new Dolly Parton musical

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top West End star STEVEN WEBB (Oliver!, The Book of Mormon) will partner up with Broadway leading lady TRICIA PAOLUCCIO to bring the iconic hits of Country Music Legend Dolly Parton to Blackpool Grand Theatre in the rollicking new musical comedy HERE YOU COME AGAIN from Tuesday 26 November to Saturday 30 November.

For the first time ever, all of Dolly Parton’s biggest songs are brought together in a joyful new musical, fully authorised by Dolly herself! This lively and touching new production is packed with all her biggest and best hits - from Jolene and 9 to 5 to Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and many more, and tells the story of diehard Dolly fan Kevin whose imagined version of the international icon gets him through some very trying times.

Kevin has just separated from his long-time boyfriend, Jeremy, an investment banker, and is in quarantine in the attic bedroom of his childhood home in Yorkshire. Surrounded by precious belongings from his youth, he is reunited with a much-loved old record player and his cherished Dolly albums. He remembers the hard times those songs helped him through in the past and counts on them to help him once again. With her wit, humour and charm, Dolly teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps… even if your bootstraps don’t have rhinestones!

Steven Webb is Kevin in Here You Come Again - The New Dolly Parton Musical at Blackpool Grand

West End star Steven Webb will play superfan Kevin – the 40-year-old has-been-who-never-was comedian, alongside Broadway stage star and show co-writer Tricia Paoluccio (Fiddler on the Roof, The Green Bird, A View from the Bridge), who is reprising her celebrated role as Dolly for the UK tour following huge acclaim across the United States for the heartfelt production.

Steven began his career 30 years ago as the titular character in Sam Mendes’ production of Oliver! at the London Palladium and has since appeared in a wide range of film, television and theatre, including an extended West End run as Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon. Prior to that he was perhaps best known as Posner in the second casting of The History Boys. Other theatre credits include I Want My Hat Back, On the Shore of the Wide World and As Is as well as many productions at The Lyric Hammersmith including seven shows in Sean Holmes’ creative ensemble Secret Theatre. Steven’s many television credits include the much beloved BBC series Miranda and E4’s The Inbetweeners.

Steven said of his latest role: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing Kevin to life here in the UK. I grew up listening to Dolly and other country music as my dad was a big fan. Twenty years ago, I was in a similar state to Kevin. I was down, a relationship had come clattering to a halt and I felt aimless. Then Dolly Parton played one night at the Hammersmith Apollo in London. So, I grabbed a ticket and took myself down there. Just like Kevin, I was inspired, galvanised and uplifted by Dolly and her message of love and perseverance. It was practically life changing. And that’s why she means so much to so many people. It’s no coincidence that the hashtag #WhatWouldDollyDo became a life motto for so many. Getting to sing and hear her biggest hits (and watch Tricia embody Dolly) every night is going to be the greatest gift a show could ever give.”

Here You Come Again was originally written by two-time Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and the incredible Tricia Paoluccio (who also plays Dolly). After several smash-hit productions across the United States, this fantastic feelgood musical has now been adapted for the UK by acclaimed British playwright Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street).

Tricia Paoluccio is Dolly in Here You Come Again - The New Dolly Parton Musical at Blackpool Grand

PROUDLY PRESENTED BY ARRANGEMENT WITH DOLLY PARTON PRIOR TO THE WEST END!Dolly Parton is one of the most-honoured music artists of all time with 26 songs reaching Number 1 on the Billboard Country charts – the most of any female artist – and 110 charted singles over the past 40 years. She’s had 42 Top 10 Country albums - a record for ANY artist - With 25 of them certified as Gold, Platinum, or Multiplatinum.

From her humble beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee to becoming a global icon, Dolly Parton has captured the hearts of millions with her soulful voice, witty lyrics, and unapologetic authenticity and is a larger-than-life living legend with a heart as big as her dreams.

"You'll never do a whole lot unless you're brave enough to try" – Dolly Parton

Don’t miss Kevin and Dolly at Blackpool Grand Theatre this November. ‘Waltz right in’ to the Box Office and book your seats now!

Here You Come Again - The New Dolly Parton Musical at Blackpool Grand

Here You Come Again – The New Dolly Parton Musical starring West End favourite Steven Webb (Oliver!, The Book of Mormon) as superfan Kevin and the Broadway sensation Tricia Paoluccio (Fiddler on the Roof, The Green Bird, A View from the Bridge) as Dolly is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday 26 November to Saturday 30 November 2024 with evening and matinee performances.

Tickets from £24.50 with concessions available for 1894 Club Members, Groups and 18 to 26 year olds.

Please call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for full listings, bookings and further information.

