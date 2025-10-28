West-end and social media star Maddie Grace-Jepson bringing tour to Leeds in 2026

Maddie Grace Jepson

Maddie Grace Jepson is bringing her new tour Maddie Grace Jepson: Live On Tour across the UK in 2026.

Taking a break from her starring role in the critically acclaimed Back To The Future The Musical audiences are invited to join Maddie for an intimate yet outrageously funny evening, including in Leeds on Thursday February 5, 2026.

Following a sell-out show at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre last year, Maddie is hitting the road with her brand-new one-woman show! Expect a brilliantly unhinged mix of comedy, chaos and confession.

From being a viral internet star to starring in a West End show - Maddie has a lot to say. She will share pivotal moments, career highlights as well as the questionable decisions that shaped her along the way.

Crowds can expect a candid, musical, and occasionally emotional deep dive into the trials, triumphs, and totally bizarre twists of her life, with a few break up ballads thrown in for good measure (because what’s a one-woman show without a good ballad, eh?)

Tickets will be available via an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday 28th October with general on sale taking place on Wednesday 29th October via www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/maddie-grace-jepson/.