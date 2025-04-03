Wensleydale Creamery unveils 'cracking' Wallace & Gromit fan-art at its visitor centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wensleydale Creamery, based in Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, has unveiled the newest addition to its visitor centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the recent award-winning film ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’, a group of local knitters have created their interpretation of Norbot, the nifty odd-jobbing robot, which will join the Wallace & Gromit family of knitted characters that are displayed alongside other fan art in Wensleydale Creamery’s Cheese Visitor Experience.

Created by the Hawes Yarn Bombers, Norbot stands just over 5 feet tall. The group have previously created other large, knitted Wallace & Gromit characters that attracted crowds to Hawes during the summer of 2023 and now have a permanent home at Wensleydale Creamery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both Wensleydale Creamery and the Hawes Yarn Bombers raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the Wallace & Gromit display will continue to raise funds for the charity.

Wensleydale Creamery and The Hawes Yarn Bombers have raised vital funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Sandra Bell, Marketing Manager, Wensleydale Creamery, commented: “Wallace & Gromit are always such fan-favourites, so it was great to see the beloved pair back on our screens again at Christmas. The knitted sculptures, created by the very talented Hawes Yarn Bombers, always go down so well with our visitors, so we were delighted when they offered to create a Norbot to add to the collection!

“Here at Wensleydale Creamery, we recently topped the £13,000 fundraising milestone for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. We hope that the addition of Norbot will help to raise even more money to continue to support the charity and the incredible work that they do.”

Michelle Raine, North Yorkshire Community Fundraiser at Yorkshire Air Ambulance added: “We are very grateful for the Wensleydale Creamery’s continued support over the years. The Creamery and their customers have raised an amazing amount and have generated valuable awareness of the life-saving charity in a rural area where the speed of the helicopter really does save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Yorkshire Air Ambulance relies on the generous donations we receive to keep our helicopters maintained, and in the air, and we’re incredibly grateful for everything Wensleydale Creamery has done for the charity.”

Wensleydale Creamery unveils latest piece of Wallace & Gromit fan-art from the Hawes Yarn Bombers

Jane Barratt from the Hawes Yarn Bombers commented: “The Hawes Yarn Bombers really enjoyed watching the new film at Christmas, so we were delighted to be able to bring Norbot to life! We hope that Norbot, along with Wallace and Gromit and the other characters, will help to make a memorable visit to the Wensleydale Creamery and continue to raise vital funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”

To visit the Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese Experience and see Norbot, along with the other Wallace & Gromit characters, you can find out more and book online by visiting wensleydale.co.uk/cheese-experience-i122.