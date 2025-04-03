Wensleydale Creamery unveils 'cracking' Wallace & Gromit fan-art at its visitor centre
Inspired by the recent award-winning film ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’, a group of local knitters have created their interpretation of Norbot, the nifty odd-jobbing robot, which will join the Wallace & Gromit family of knitted characters that are displayed alongside other fan art in Wensleydale Creamery’s Cheese Visitor Experience.
Created by the Hawes Yarn Bombers, Norbot stands just over 5 feet tall. The group have previously created other large, knitted Wallace & Gromit characters that attracted crowds to Hawes during the summer of 2023 and now have a permanent home at Wensleydale Creamery.
With both Wensleydale Creamery and the Hawes Yarn Bombers raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the Wallace & Gromit display will continue to raise funds for the charity.
Sandra Bell, Marketing Manager, Wensleydale Creamery, commented: “Wallace & Gromit are always such fan-favourites, so it was great to see the beloved pair back on our screens again at Christmas. The knitted sculptures, created by the very talented Hawes Yarn Bombers, always go down so well with our visitors, so we were delighted when they offered to create a Norbot to add to the collection!
“Here at Wensleydale Creamery, we recently topped the £13,000 fundraising milestone for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. We hope that the addition of Norbot will help to raise even more money to continue to support the charity and the incredible work that they do.”
Michelle Raine, North Yorkshire Community Fundraiser at Yorkshire Air Ambulance added: “We are very grateful for the Wensleydale Creamery’s continued support over the years. The Creamery and their customers have raised an amazing amount and have generated valuable awareness of the life-saving charity in a rural area where the speed of the helicopter really does save lives.
“The Yorkshire Air Ambulance relies on the generous donations we receive to keep our helicopters maintained, and in the air, and we’re incredibly grateful for everything Wensleydale Creamery has done for the charity.”
Jane Barratt from the Hawes Yarn Bombers commented: “The Hawes Yarn Bombers really enjoyed watching the new film at Christmas, so we were delighted to be able to bring Norbot to life! We hope that Norbot, along with Wallace and Gromit and the other characters, will help to make a memorable visit to the Wensleydale Creamery and continue to raise vital funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”
To visit the Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese Experience and see Norbot, along with the other Wallace & Gromit characters, you can find out more and book online by visiting wensleydale.co.uk/cheese-experience-i122.