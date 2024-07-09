Wellington Place unveils free summer event extravaganza!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellington Place is unveiling a whole host of exciting events throughout the summer, and everyone’s invited! The summer events programme is packed with free to attend activities for all ages. From live sport screenings to yoga, markets, live music and lots family-friendly fun throughout the holidays.

The Summer Sessions series at the thriving urban quarter includes the Wimbledon Weekender, Fayre in the Square and Stretch in the Square, as well as poetry workshops and guided railway history walks.

Wimbledon comes to Wellington Place on Saturday 13 and Sunday July 14 when Tower Square will be transformed into Murray Mount for the closing weekend of this year’s big tournament. Visitors can enjoy the nail-biting drama on a big screen from the comfort of deck chairs, plus, Wellington Place will be giving away 100 free Northern Bloc strawberry and cream ice creams.

Fayre in the Square is a fresh, new take on the traditional farmer’s market. Throughout August, people can experience some of the best local artisan art and food traders and enjoy live music from local talented musicians. Family-friendly fun will also be available each Saturday, with Leeds based The PLAY Tent offering activities for children of all ages. Fayre in the Square will take place on Fridays 3pm to 8pm, and Saturdays noon to 6pm on 2nd and 3rd, 16th and 17th, 30th and 31st August.

Stretch in the Square is a series of free Yoga sessions being held in the relaxing landscaped setting of Tower Square. The one-hour long flows take place on Saturday July 20, Saturday August 10 and Saturday September 7 between 10am and 11am. It’s a ticketed event, with free tickets available via Eventbrite here.

To coincide with Monopoly Leeds Takeover, Wellington Place will be offering free History Walks every other Saturday from July 27 to September 1, 11am to 12pm. Be guided through Wellington Place’s and Leeds’ rich heritage and railway history, before ending with a tour of the new Wagon Lifting Hoist Mini Museum.

Completing the lineup is Poetry Workshops for children on August 9, 10am to 11.30am, where little ones will learn how to think creatively. An adult’s session will then take place 12.30pm to 1.30pm, designed to teach new techniques and develop existing skills set.

For Railway History Walks and Poetry Workshops, please email [email protected] or reserve your tickets here for Poetry Workshops and here for Railway History Walks.

On the launch of its new summer event line-up, Sarah Limbert, Marketing Manager Federated Hermes MEPC, the asset and developer manager behind Wellington Place, said: “We’re hugely excited to be running our jampacked Summer Sessions events programme at Wellington Place. Wellington Place boasts fantastic city centre outdoor space for people to visit and enjoy, all framed by our Grade II listed landmark lifting tower, mini museum and state-of-the-art office buildings.

“Whether you’re a sports-fan, on the hunt for a mindful start to your weekend, wanting to learn or develop a new skill, or looking for something new to keep kids entertained during the holidays, there’s something for everyone at Summer Sessions.”

As well as Summer Sessions, Wellington Place’s Wagon Lifting Hoist Mini Museum is also free for the public to explore. Located on the ground floor of the Grade II listed landmark lifting tower, one of the last remaining parts of the original Leeds Central Station, the mini museum celebrates Leeds’s rich industrial heritage. It’s open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, and Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

For more information on Summer Sessions, please visit: www.wellingtonplace.co.uk/summer-sessions-at-wellington-place/.