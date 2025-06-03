Weekend vibes continue with Leopold Square’s June music line-up

Leopold Square continues its Summer of Live Music programme throughout June, offering an exciting line-up of local and regional performers. From soulful jazz to vibrant funk and everything in between, the Sheffield destination will host live music every Saturday and Sunday between 2pm and 4.30pm.

The June programme continues with Julia Waldron & The Orchestrators on Saturday 7th June, performing classic songs from the worlds of folk, roots and Americana. Tessa Smith will take to the stage on Sunday 8th June, showcasing her smooth vocals and unique style.

The following weekend sees JJ’s Cocktail Club bring a lively set on Saturday 14th June, with Niamh Kavanah & The High Fives delivering a foot-tapping performance on Sunday 15th June.

On Saturday 21st June, music lovers can enjoy the soulful sounds of Bex Pizzata, while Carioca Soul will transport audiences with Brazilian-inspired rhythms on Sunday 22nd June.

Rounding out the month, Leopold Square regular Julian Jones performs on Saturday 28th June, and the month concludes with a jazz-fusion performance from Svarc Hanley Longhawn on Sunday 29th June.

All performances are free to attend. Visitors can enjoy the atmosphere, al fresco dining and a wide selection of food and drink while listening to live music in the heart of the city.

Further details about each performer can be found on the Leopold Square website - https://leopoldsquare.com/events.