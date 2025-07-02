Week of free child safeguarding sessions for the public and professionals in Hull

The NSPCC is inviting the public, parents and professionals to join free child safeguarding sessions in the town this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July 7 to 11 will see the charity host a series of Listen up, Speak up sessions in the town, presenting to local firefighters, police and road safety officers and council staff, culminating in an event for the public at the Business Centre of The Deep.

Listen up, Speak up is a simple presentation or workshop to help participants understand how to listen and speak up on behalf of children, know who to contact if they are concerned about a child or if they need support themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign aims to empower the public to support children in the community, and create a nation of safeguarders across the country who are confident in knowing how they can help keep children safe or offer support to families.

The Deep previously lit up green for the NSPCC and is supporting the charity's Listen up, Speak up campaign.

Emma Hobson is the NSPCC’s Local Campaigns Officer for the region, and will be leading the Listen up, Speak up sessions all week.

She said: “We know that, with the right support, every child can be kept safe. We can stop abuse and even prevent it from happening. But to do this, we need to work together. We are so grateful to everyone who has already signed up for these free and simple Listen up, Speak up sessions, and to our partners at the Business Centre at The Deep and local services who have helped make them happen.

“While the sessions can be done easily and for free online, I would love to see more parents and carers join us at The Deep on Thursday, July 10, because it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to engage with the community and answer any questions they might have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Kirby, Director of Operations & People at The Deep, said: “Listen up, Speak up is a fantastic way to share vital and easy to understand information on how everyone can help keep children safe and support each other.

“Hull has a wonderful community spirit, and The Deep is proud to be at the centre of it, so we are really looking forward to welcoming Emma and the NSPCC team – and hopefully lots of parents, carers and professionals – to our Business Centre @ The Deep conference room next week (JULY 10).”

Emma said: “Anyone who is 18 or over is welcome to join us, and we’d love to welcome community members from schools, businesses, sports and faith venues.

“Even if children aren’t a big part of your everyday life, you’ll still share a community with them – whether that’s on your street, your commute or at the shops – so knowing how to speak up for them is essential. Everyone can play a part in keeping children safe, so please come along and find out more.”

To find out more about Listen up, Speak up, or to book a free place at one of the sessions at Business Centre at The Deep, email [email protected] or phone 07535801015.