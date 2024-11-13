‘We visited one of the most envied place to live in Yorkshire and this is what we ate’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Food Guide’s dining duo Grace and Nina, visited the charming West Yorkshire spa town to experience a day in its desirable lifestyle to see if it lived up to its name. With plenty things to do in Ilkley, the food and drink fanatics curated an itinerary full of culinary gems and hotspots to visit.

Just half an hour from Leeds, Ilkley offers a rich blend of history, scenic beauty, and a vibrant restaurant culture.

A firm first of places to eat in Ilkley, Thirty-Nine Cafe, a dog-friendly cafe in the heart of the town, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and bakehouse delights. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the sweet scent of homemade cakes, setting the perfect backdrop for a leisurely breakfast.

Try the iconic 39 breakfast, sweet pancakes, and a range of homemade cakes. Pair these with a pumpkin spiced latte or the best-selling spiced apple warmer for a perfect start.

Nina from Yorkshire Food Guide

For lunch, add Emporio, an authentic family run Italian restaurant to your list, where you’ll be greeted by the Chef, creating a bespoke and intimate experience.

“The Calabrian lasagne at Emporio is a must-try,” said Grace, “It effortlessly captures the essence of authentic Italian cooking.” Each bite reveals layers of tender pasta and a hearty, spiced filling that transports you straight to Italy.

After a short hike, to soak up the beautiful scenery, have a pit stop pint at Ilkley Tap and tuck into Stuzzi’s small places, noted as one of the best restaurants in Ilkley.

Nina added: "Don’t miss the deep-fried lasagna and pasta crisps at Stuzzi, paired beautifully with a local ale."

Nestled beneath the breathtaking Ilkley Moor, the town invites you to Bettys, a haven of sweet treat of cakes and bakes. The Halloween-themed treats are a feast for the eyes, delicate white chocolate ghosts perched atop rich, dark cupcakes, each one more tempting than the last.As the day came to a close, walk, over to Friends of Ham and wound down with a wine. Share one of their legendary charcuterie and cheeseboards in the cosy and warm ambience.

FoH is donned the place to go for post work drinks, and the constantly busy restaurant speaks volumes for this. They also offer toasted sandwiches and fine produce of a high quality and standard, making this a firm favourite of places to eat in Ilkley.

Complimenting the boastful hospitality scene with beautiful parks, shopping, and entertainment options, Ilkley promises a delightful experience and we can see why it’s voted one of the best places to live.