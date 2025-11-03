Wakefield Children's Charity sets fundraising target of £50,000 for 2025 lunch event

The Theatre Royal Wakefield, a beneficiary of WACCL from 2024/2025.

Wakefield Children’s Charity, the organisation responsible for Wakefield’s Annual Charity Christmas Lunch (WACCL), has set a fundraising target of £50,000 for the 2025 event.

Thanks to match-funding from Prosper Wakefield District, the lunch is once again expected to achieve its target and support 13 charities and not-for-profits that deliver initiatives which have a positive impact on young people across the Wakefield district.

Those eligible to receive funds during 2025/6 include Levi’s Star, Theatre Royal Wakefield, National Coal Mining Museum, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, Cross Project, St Georges, Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Seaglass Collective, Give a Duck Foundation, Homestart, Stepping Stones Baby Bank, Small Steps Uniform Bank and Normanton School Uniform Exchange.

With just three tables left, WACCL will take place at Wakefield Trinity on Thursday 11 December from 11.30am–4pm. Welcoming over 200 guests, those attending can expect a drinks reception on arrival, followed by three-course lunch, entertainment, auction and raffle.

Short presentations from some of the beneficiaries that received funds from donations that were contributed during 2023/2024 will also feature during the celebrations.

Chair of WACCL, Pat Langham, comments: “Once again we have set an ambitious fundraising target and thanks to the match-funding agreed by Prosper Wakefield District, we feel we can achieve it.

“While £50,000 is a lot of money, when we consider that this will be allocated to 13 different organisations, it becomes so important that we meet and if possible exceed this figure through our collective efforts.

“With just three tables left, we know that WACCL will be a sell-out, so we urge anyone that has yet to book places to do so now if they want to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets to the event are £75 per person or £700 for a table of ten. Those interested are asked to simply email [email protected] to reserve seats.

For further information about Wakefield Children’s Charity, please visit: Wakefield Childrens Charity