Wagon lifting hoist mini museum celebrates first year of success

Wellington Place is celebrating a milestone, having welcomed over 20,000 visitors to its unique Wagon Lifting Hoist Mini Museum in its first year.

Visitors have come from across the globe – such as France, Germany, and Ireland, to as far afield as Brazil, China, and the USA - with many leaving their comments in the guestbook to mark their visit.

Located on the ground floor of the Grade II listed lifting tower - one of the last remaining parts of the original Leeds Central Station – the museum celebrates Leeds’s rich industrial heritage. The Mini Museum was made possible following a comprehensive, privately funded £1.5 million restoration programme of the lifting tower, led by the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, MEPC.

Already home to a display of artefacts and photography spanning the site’s century-long association with Leeds Central Station, the collection has expanded over the past 12 months. New additions to the collection include a cast iron seatback plate from the London & North Eastern Railway, a weight limit sign once mounted on the hoist’s exterior, and original platform lamps, once used for performing platform duties at the original station.

In just 12 months, the Mini Museum has established itself as a recognised cultural landmark in Leeds. It was featured in LeedsBID’s Monopoly Leeds Takeover and hosted the launch of Heritage Open Days in the city. It has also proudly become part of local history walk routes, led by local historian Clifford Stead.

Dominique Murray, associate marketing director at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “It’s been a privilege to work closely with people who had a connection to Leeds Central Station to help curate the Wagon Lifting Hoist Mini Museum. Their stories, memories, and contributions have played a huge role in shaping what the museum is today.

“Seeing it grow over the past year – with new artefacts, shared histories, and visitors from around the world – has been incredibly rewarding. We’re excited to keep building on this momentum and ensure the museum remains a welcoming and inspiring place for everyone to enjoy.”

The Mini Museum is free to visit and open to the public Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm, and on weekends from 10am to 4pm.