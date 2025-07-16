Waddow Hall hosts Clitheroe's biggest tribute festival

Friday 19 September – Country Music Night (3pm – 10pm)

Kick off the weekend in Western style with foot-tapping country tribute acts under the late-summer skies. Dust off your cowboy boots and prepare for an evening of classic country anthems and festival atmosphere.

Performances from:

Georgia Barker

Counterfeit Miranda Lambert - Xanthe Gill

Lainey Wilson UK Tribute

Chris Stapleton UK

Madeline as Shania Twain

With cowboy karaoke, line dancing and even a rodeo bull it’s a Hoedown you won’t want to miss.

Saturday 20 September – 80s & 90s Icon Night (12pm – 10pm)

Get nostalgic with hits from the 80s and 90s.

Featuring live performances from:

Lee as George Michael

Charles as Elton John

Bon Jordi – Bon Jovi tribute

Abba Fever – The ABBA Tribute

Mercury – Queen tribute band

Expect a high-energy day filled with timeless anthems that defined a generation. It’s going to be epic!

Sunday 21 September – Pop Family Day (12pm – 8pm)

Round off the weekend with a family-friendly celebration of modern pop. Expect live performances, children’s activities a plenty, and a laid-back daytime vibe.

Featuring tributes to:

George Ezra – The Ezra Collective

Lady Gaga – Mistress of Mayhem

Rob as Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran – The Ed Show Live

Sabrina Carpenter – Performed by Carrie Fern

Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift

It’s the perfect finale for music fans of all ages.

Venue & Accessibility

All performances take place at Waddow Hall, located on Waddington Road, Clitheroe, in the scenic Ribble Valley. The site offers stunning surroundings and a welcoming atmosphere for festival-goers of all ages.

The festival is committed to accessibility:

A raised accessible viewing platform will be available for attendees with disabilities, ensuring a clear line of sight to the stage.

The platform will include dedicated delay speakers, providing high-quality sound for an immersive experience.

Accessible parking will also be provided.

Ticket Information

Adult (16+): From £15 per day

Children (5–15): £10 per day

Children under 5: Free

Advance booking is strongly recommended due to limited capacity.

“We’re thrilled to launch Echo Tribute Festival—offering a new and affordable way for music lovers to enjoy live performances in a breathtaking setting,” said the event organisers. “As locals, we wanted to bring an exciting new event right here to our hometown. From country to 80s/90s icons to family pop, there’s something for everyone this September—it’s not to be missed.”

For full lineup announcements, ticket packages, and FAQs, please visit: www.echotributefest.co.uk

1 . Contributed Chris Stapleton UK will be getting boots tapping on Friday 19th. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift will keep the kids dancing away at our Family Fun Day on Sunday 21st. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales