Waddow Hall hosts Clitheroe's biggest tribute festival

By Jouisse Ball
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 12:48 BST
The inaugural Echo Tribute Festival is bringing a weekend of unforgettable live music to the beautiful grounds of Waddow Hall, Clitheroe, from Friday, 19 September to Sunday, 21 September 2025. Featuring three themed days, hosting up to 15,000 people across the weekend, the festival caters to a wide audience—from country-music lovers to nostalgic fans and families.

Friday 19 September – Country Music Night (3pm – 10pm)

Kick off the weekend in Western style with foot-tapping country tribute acts under the late-summer skies. Dust off your cowboy boots and prepare for an evening of classic country anthems and festival atmosphere.

Performances from:

  • Georgia Barker
  • Counterfeit Miranda Lambert - Xanthe Gill
  • Lainey Wilson UK Tribute
  • Chris Stapleton UK
  • Madeline as Shania Twain

With cowboy karaoke, line dancing and even a rodeo bull it’s a Hoedown you won’t want to miss.

Saturday 20 September – 80s & 90s Icon Night (12pm – 10pm)

Get nostalgic with hits from the 80s and 90s.

Featuring live performances from:

  • Lee as George Michael
  • Charles as Elton John
  • Bon Jordi – Bon Jovi tribute
  • Abba Fever – The ABBA Tribute
  • Mercury – Queen tribute band

Expect a high-energy day filled with timeless anthems that defined a generation. It’s going to be epic!

Sunday 21 September – Pop Family Day (12pm – 8pm)

Round off the weekend with a family-friendly celebration of modern pop. Expect live performances, children’s activities a plenty, and a laid-back daytime vibe.

Featuring tributes to:

  • George Ezra – The Ezra Collective
  • Lady Gaga – Mistress of Mayhem
  • Rob as Bruno Mars
  • Ed Sheeran – The Ed Show Live
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Performed by Carrie Fern
  • Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift

It’s the perfect finale for music fans of all ages.

Venue & Accessibility

All performances take place at Waddow Hall, located on Waddington Road, Clitheroe, in the scenic Ribble Valley. The site offers stunning surroundings and a welcoming atmosphere for festival-goers of all ages.

The festival is committed to accessibility:

  • A raised accessible viewing platform will be available for attendees with disabilities, ensuring a clear line of sight to the stage.
  • The platform will include dedicated delay speakers, providing high-quality sound for an immersive experience.
  • Accessible parking will also be provided.

Ticket Information

  • Adult (16+): From £15 per day
  • Children (5–15): £10 per day
  • Children under 5: Free

Advance booking is strongly recommended due to limited capacity.

“We’re thrilled to launch Echo Tribute Festival—offering a new and affordable way for music lovers to enjoy live performances in a breathtaking setting,” said the event organisers. “As locals, we wanted to bring an exciting new event right here to our hometown. From country to 80s/90s icons to family pop, there’s something for everyone this September—it’s not to be missed.”

For full lineup announcements, ticket packages, and FAQs, please visit: www.echotributefest.co.uk

Chris Stapleton UK will be getting boots tapping on Friday 19th.

Chris Stapleton UK will be getting boots tapping on Friday 19th. Photo: Submitted

Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift will keep the kids dancing away at our Family Fun Day on Sunday 21st.

Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift will keep the kids dancing away at our Family Fun Day on Sunday 21st. Photo: Submitted

ECHO Tribute Festival line up.

ECHO Tribute Festival line up. Photo: Submitted

Mercury, the ultimate Queen tribute will be hitting the stage on Saturday 20th.

Mercury, the ultimate Queen tribute will be hitting the stage on Saturday 20th. Photo: Submitted

