Many eyes are on Lady Gaga not just regarding her performance in the follow up to Phillips 2019 film, which earned that year’s Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, but on what is adorning her fingers. Rumours have it that she’s currently wearing an engagement ring from her now-fiancee Michael Polansky.
The red carpet arrivals are set to begin at 5:15pm BST, while the film itself is set for release in UK cinemas including Odeon on October 4 2024.
1. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Lady Gaga, Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Joker: Folie A Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024
Actress and singer Lady Gaga and US actor Joaquin Phoenix attend the photocall of the movie 'Joker : Folie a deux' presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 4, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024
The film has been described by some as part "jukebox musical" - fitting to have Lady Gaga therefore cast in one of the lead roles. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024
US actor Joaquin Phoenix attends the photocall of the movie 'Joker : Folie a deux' presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival. | AFP via Getty Images
5. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024
Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix premiered the 2019 "Joker" movies at that year's Venice International Film Festival. | Getty Images
6. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024
Phillips film earned that year's top honour, the Golden Lion, with the new film also in competition this year. | AFP via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.