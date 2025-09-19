UNPLUGGED: King Whalay leads a night of music, healing, and community at University of Bradford
Headlined by Nigerian Afro-pop artist King Whalay (Adewale Elegbede), the event created a safe and uplifting space where music served as both expression and therapy. Stripped-back performances, anchored by a talented live band – Emmy Stikxx, Kaycee, and Joshua Akintomide – brought depth and intimacy to the night, drawing the audience into both rhythm and reflection.
The stage was shared with an exciting line-up of performers, including Neo 21, TYM, Q-Dee, RVDXO, and DJ Remmy, alongside an energetic dance performance from Jojo Mani and Sydney. The event was guided with vibrance and humour by Da Prolific MC, while Seun Dosunmu spoke powerfully on the importance of both mental and physical health, reinforcing the event’s purpose of using creativity to support student wellbeing.
King Whalay also gave students an exclusive preview of tracks from his upcoming Songs of Solomon EP, ahead of its official release. “Music has always been my anchor, especially in moments where words weren’t enough,” he said. “This night was about reminding students that they are not alone, and that music can bring healing, joy, and community when it’s needed most.”
Diversity was at the heart of UNPLUGGED. The audience reflected Bradford’s vibrant mix of cultures, with students from Black, Asian, and white communities coming together to share in the music and message of unity.