Unfiltered and Unmissable: Helen Lederer Heads to Pocklington this October

By Susan McGill
Contributor
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 16:04 BST
Comedy legend Helen Lederer is taking her highly regarded, hilariously honest memoir, Not That I’m Bitter, on the road this Autumn, including a stop at Pocklington Arts Centre on Fri 3 Oct.

Helen will be joined bypresenter and podcaster Johnny Ianson for an unfiltered, laugh-out-loud journey through the highs, lows, and sideways turns of a life spent in the spotlight, but not always centre stage.

Her brutally honest book, described by Joanna Lumley as ‘Wildly entertaining, adorable and thought-provoking’, reflects on her trailblazing role in the 1980s alternative comedy scene, her battles with self-doubt, and the resilience it took to survive, and thrive, in a man’s world.

From Absolutely Fabulous to French & Saunders, Helen has been a familiar face in British comedy for decades. Now, she brings her signature wit and warmth to the page - and the stage - as she shares stories of fame, failure, family, and finding your voice when the odds are stacked against you.

Helen Lederer opens up in new memoir.
Helen Lederer opens up in new memoir.

Expect sharp observations, outrageous anecdotes, and a refreshingly candid take on everything from mental health to midlife reinvention.

This is Helen Lederer as you’ve never seen her before: raw, real, and riotously funny.

The event forms part of East Riding Libraries Festival of Words. Tickets are available for £10 from pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

