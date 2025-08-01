Unfiltered and Unmissable: Helen Lederer Heads to Pocklington this October
Helen will be joined bypresenter and podcaster Johnny Ianson for an unfiltered, laugh-out-loud journey through the highs, lows, and sideways turns of a life spent in the spotlight, but not always centre stage.
Her brutally honest book, described by Joanna Lumley as ‘Wildly entertaining, adorable and thought-provoking’, reflects on her trailblazing role in the 1980s alternative comedy scene, her battles with self-doubt, and the resilience it took to survive, and thrive, in a man’s world.
From Absolutely Fabulous to French & Saunders, Helen has been a familiar face in British comedy for decades. Now, she brings her signature wit and warmth to the page - and the stage - as she shares stories of fame, failure, family, and finding your voice when the odds are stacked against you.
Expect sharp observations, outrageous anecdotes, and a refreshingly candid take on everything from mental health to midlife reinvention.
This is Helen Lederer as you’ve never seen her before: raw, real, and riotously funny.
The event forms part of East Riding Libraries Festival of Words. Tickets are available for £10 from pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.