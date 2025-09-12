Ultimate Christmas Party Experience launches at Harewood House

YurtBar has been dubbed the ultimate Christmas party destination, creating an immersive magical pop-up alpine village, adorned with ski racks, fur throws, crackling log fire, and 10-foot Christmas tree.

The alpine village accommodates up to 345 guests for an après ski style party. Revellers can hire out different areas of the village, named after our favourite Alpine resorts, including Verbier, Méribel and Chamonix.

Bookings can accommodate both intimate gatherings and larger groups, with the option to hire the entire village subject to availability.

The YurtBar will open on December 5 and is running for nine nights. Exclusive bookings can be arranged on additional nights subject to availability. Doors open at 6pm and close at 1am.

The move of YurtBar to the grounds of the iconic stately home follows eight successful festive seasons at Moor Allerton, where the YurtBar has become a sought-after venue for businesses seeking alternative office Christmas parties.

Tom Sterne, Managing Director of YurtBar, said: “We’re really excited to bring the ultimate Christmas party to the majestic grounds and grandeur of Harewood House. It’s an upgrade after eight years at Moor Allerton Golf Club and promises to be a fantastic year.”

Under HMRC rules, Christmas parties are exempt from tax if the cost is £150 or less per person.

Tom said: “We’ve found that companies are looking for something more memorable than the standard Christmas party. After a difficult few years with Covid and the rise of home working, businesses are keen to do something really special that brings staff together, builds team spirt and boosts morale. I love creating spaces where people walk in and say, ‘Wow’ and hosting YurtBar in the remarkable grounds of a stately home promises to be a truly exclusive experience. It’s the perfect way to reward and impress staff.”

Last year, YurtBar hosted over 5,500 guests in its Leeds and Manchester venues. The brand has expanded year-on-year with 15% annual growth, and has ambitions to launch in Sheffield, Newcastle and beyond.

Guests can enjoy steins of beer, festive mulled wine, cocktails, and Aperol Spritz alongside a three-course alpine feast crafted by the acclaimed Yorkshire caterer, The Hog and Apple Food Co. The evening revelry includes a live DJ and music, with two themed bars and VIP 360 photobooth with falling snow effects.

Each event employs a seasonal team of 30 staff to deliver a seamless, first-class experience.

Tom Sterne also runs Yurtshire - a luxury glamping retreat founded in his home county of Yorkshire in 2010 after Tom fell in love with luxury camping whilst living in Kenya. It includes a 100-acre site with luxury tree yurts and a wellness spa at Eavestone Lake, Ripon, and luxury meadow yurts one mile from the world heritage site, Fountains Abbey. Sterne also runs Yorkshire Yurts, which hires yurts for weddings and events.

Natalie Holmes, Head of Commercial and Visitor Experience at the Harewood House Trust, said: ““We’re always looking to build new partnerships with local businesses, and YurtBar is a perfect fit. They bring a stylish, decadent and memorable Christmas party experience for visitors, which complements Harewood’s reputation for festive installations and heritage splendour. We’re excited to be working with them this winter.”

Harewood House is one of Britain’s most distinguished stately homes, with world-renowned art collections by Turner, Reynolds, and Gainsborough.

For 2025, tickets to YurtBar are priced from £74.50 per person (Thursdays) and £84.50 per person (Fridays and Saturdays), excluding VAT.

Whole yurts can be hired exclusively, or tickets purchased individually to join other businesses and groups. For more info: https://yurtbar.co.uk/

1 . Contributed Tom Sterne, founder of YurtBars outside Harewood House Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Tom Sterne in the grounds of Harewood House Photo: Submitted Photo Sales