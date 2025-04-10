UK Proms in the Park at Harewood House, Leeds announces celebrity line-up for 2025

On Saturday 21st June, Harewood House will provide the perfect backdrop for a magical night of music under the stars as the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests take the audience on a journey through some of the most loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a rapturous finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms. TV personality Rob Rinder will host the evening with full pomp and ceremony.

The event in Leeds is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations including Attingham Park, Plas Newydd House, Carlisle Castle, Whitby Abbey, Pendennis Castle, The Brocas Eton, Bolsover Castle. Each location will see a Friday night symphonic ‘Dance Anthems’ event with top dance tracks played by a live orchestra, followed by the classic ‘Proms in the Park’, which sees flag waving audiences out in droves.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Justin Klekot said: “It will be a magical evening at Harewood House, listening to some of the UK’s most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer’s evening.”

UK Proms plans more events coming this year, including Three Tenors by Candlelight series, Big Band Jukebox and The Horror Ensemble.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Peter Metcalfe said: “We wanted to provide people across Yorkshire a ‘Last Night of The Prom’ experience on their doorstep. Harewood House is the perfect venue, and this year with our DJ Judge Jules and host Judge Rinder, it promises to be bigger and better than ever.”

The UK Proms Weekend kicks off on Friday 20th June with the sensational 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra who will take the audience on a pulsating journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes with soloists, dancers and headlined by DJ Judge Jules. Gates open at 5.30pm with DJ Judge Jules at 6pm, The Dance Anthems Orchestra commences at 7.30pm with a short interval featuring DJ Cheadle.

This will be followed by the classic “Last Night of the Proms” concert on the Saturday evening (June 21st), featuring popular movie tracks and sing-a-long favourites. Gates open at 5.30pm followed by support act “The Siglo Section” at 6pm, performing a range of Postmodern Jukebox-style tunes. The UK Proms Orchestra will perform at 7:30pm. Visitors can expect a new set list, vocalists and dancers, talented support acts - all on a new and improved stage.

UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague commented: “We are so excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists and to be able to bring these talents to Harewood House for the first time. We are so looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, lead by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”

There will be three bars and street food will be on offer from the award-winning Digbeth Dining Club.