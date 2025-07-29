Trinity Leeds levels up: YO! brings game-changing Bento menu to the city

Hot on the heels of its Worcester debut, YO! is turning up the heat once again but this time, in Trinity Leeds. The bold new Bento menu concept is rolling out for a second time, bringing big energy, bigger flavour, and a whole new way to dine Japanese-style.

Trinity Leeds is the latest YO! restaurant to experience this exclusive menu evolution. A way for the brand to blend classic Japanese inspiration with inventive modern flair. Leading the concept change is the YO! Bento Combo: a showstopping selection that draws from the traditional Shokado Bento, reimagined to combine sushi favourites and comforting hot dishes into one seriously satisfying meal.

YO! Bento Combos include:

Midori (meaning green of nature): Cucumber maki, kaiso seaweed, and spicy tempura vegetable roll

Cucumber maki, kaiso seaweed, and spicy tempura vegetable roll YO! (meaning happiness): Crunchy Cali roll, salmon maki, Sakura daikon radish and smoky mayo popcorn shrimp

Crunchy Cali roll, salmon maki, Sakura daikon radish and smoky mayo popcorn shrimp Homura (meaning flame): Chicken katsu curry roll, chunky chicken teriyaki roll, and smoky fried chicken

Chicken katsu curry roll, chunky chicken teriyaki roll, and smoky fried chicken Hikari (meaning glow): Salmon tempura crunchy roll, salmon ponzu salsa and smoky mayo popcorn shrimp

Guests can also enjoy their choice of a Katsu Curry or the brand-new Crispy Katsu Bowl featuring updated recipes and punchy flavours, served with steamed rice and rich Japanese sauces. Choose from chicken, pumpkin or prawn options for the ultimate comfort bite.

A hearty new ramen joins the line-up too, offered in three flavours: Vegetable Gyoza, Chicken Teriyaki and Spicy Chicken Katsu. With thick Japanese noodles in a warming broth of kombu and dried shiitake mushrooms, it’s an unmissable upgrade.

Lauren Crozier, Marketing Director at YO!, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to our new menu in Worcester and now we’re thrilled to bring it to Trinity Leeds. This is a bold step forward for the brand and a whole new way to enjoy YO!”

YO! first opened in Soho in 1997, pioneering the UK’s conveyor belt sushi experience. Nearly three decades later, it continues to innovate, bringing energy, flavour, and a modern twist to cities across the UK, starting with Worcester and now, Leeds.

The new Leeds menu launched on 28th July 2025. Don’t miss your chance to be one of the first to try it!