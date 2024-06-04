Trailblazing Paradox Orchestra heads to Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paradox Orchestra, known for their electrifying adaptations of iconic pop, club, and rock hits, perform the hits of Fleetwood Mac in the glorious setting of Halifax Minster on June 29 at 7pm.

Part of the Halifax Summer Festival, the orchestra promises a spine-tingling evening of enduring hits in a timeless setting.

Made up of young northern classical music professionals, the 30-piece orchestra has an enviable reputation providing a vibrant platform for classically-trained musicians to find new audiences.

Paradox Orchestra is fast making waves on the music scene with their approach to breaking down barriers and supporting the communities they perform in.

The Orchestra has been playing packed sell-out gigs, often in accessible churches, minsters, and cathedrals, in the heart of Yorkshire communities, with its renditions of RnB tunes, iconic rock tracks, and pop classics. Its musicians have played with some of the biggest acts in pop, including Ed Sheeran, Marc Almond, Little Mix, and Craig David.

Halifax Minster’s Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Halifax Minster is delighted to have entered into partnership with Paradox Orchestra and is looking forward to staging their first concert here. The Fleetwood Mac concert is one of the headline acts of the Minster’s ten-day Summer Festival, and we feel extremely privileged to be working with them. The work that Mikey Sluman, Artistic Director the Paradox Orchestra, does to make orchestral music accessible to more people is amazing. He is inspirational.”

Paradox Orchestra also deliver ‘Inspire’ events, where schools and charities can attend a free performance that is interactive and educational.

One such charity is Unmasked Mental Health, which Paradox Orchestra has supported in the past.

Jo Core, Operations Manager at Unmasked Mental Health, said: “We received incredible feedback from those who attended the last Inspire event. They had never seen an orchestra perform before and were absolutely mesmerised. There is so much research that proves the link between music and improved mental health, and this was definitely the case at the last event. We’re incredibly excited about the next performance at Halifax Minster, as the associated Inspire event is going to be even bigger.”

Jo added: “The donation that we received from the last Paradox Orchestra concert allowed us to provide mental health support for people who ordinarily would not be able to access the help that they need. Given that Calderdale has one of the highest suicide rates in the UK, Mikey and the Paradox Orchestra is literally helping us to save lives”

The historic setting of Halifax Minister provides a stunning backdrop for this one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Mikey Sluman, who founded Paradox Orchestra in 2020, said: “We’ve had some truly awesome audience responses with stand-up ovations at our recent gigs. We can’t wait to bring the experience to audiences in Halifax, particularly in such a unique, beautiful, and historic backdrop, which creates such an incredible atmosphere and acoustic to our orchestra event. Whether you are a die-hard Fleetwood Mac fan, or simply appreciate the sublime sounds of orchestral music, this concert promises an uplifting and glorious evening. Please come and be part of it.”

The magnificent building has 900 years of history, and boasts a medieval font cover, stained glass windows, painted ceiling panels and Jacobean box pews.

It’s also known as Anne Lister’s spiritual home, and features the English diarist’s tomb. Anne Lister put Halifax firmly on the map with the hit TV-show, Gentleman Jack.

Set in the rolling hills of West Yorkshire, Halifax has a thriving arts scene, with Calderdale currently celebrating its Year of Culture 2024.

Alongside the ticketed evening performance at Halifax Minster, there will be a free saxophone quartet concert at 2pm on June 29.

FLEETWOOD MAC - an orchestral tribute, presented by Paradox Orchestra at Halifax Minster's Summer Festival, June 29 2024, 7pm. Book: www.paradoxorchestra.co.uk/