Toddlers set to take over Huddersfield town centre
The day begins at 10am at Little Makers, the popular weekly drop‑in at MakerWorld in the Piazza Centre, where the young children will get hands-on with paints, textiles and playful materials. The toddlers can then head to the Lawrence Batley Theatre for the popular monthly Dinky Disco, a festival‑style music and movement session designed especially for under‑fives.
In the afternoon, the fun continues back at the MakerWorld Gallery with a special toddler-friendly session exploring the work of artist Abi Horn, whose interactive exhibition invites audiences of all ages to get up close with large-scale tactile installations and sensory experiences.
“This Toddler Takeover is all about giving the youngest members of our community the chance to express themselves, discover new experiences and enjoy being right at the heart of what our town centre has to offer,” says MakerWorld director Chloe Williams, “We’re delighted to be working with the LBT and Abi Horn to bring these activities to our town’s small folk.”
10am – Little Makers at MakerWorld
11am – Dinky Disco at the Lawrence Batley Theatre
12pm – Toddler Takeover at the Abi Horn exhibition in the MakerWorld Gallery