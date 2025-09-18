Toddlers set to take over Huddersfield town centre

By Katy Davies
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 13:52 BST
Huddersfield town centre is preparing for a day of toddler-sized fun and creativity as little ones take over on Friday, September 26. A day of activities aimed at under-fives will see toddlers and their families enjoying a morning of making, dancing and exploring art across some of the town’s key venues.

The day begins at 10am at Little Makers, the popular weekly drop‑in at MakerWorld in the Piazza Centre, where the young children will get hands-on with paints, textiles and playful materials. The toddlers can then head to the Lawrence Batley Theatre for the popular monthly Dinky Disco, a festival‑style music and movement session designed especially for under‑fives.

In the afternoon, the fun continues back at the MakerWorld Gallery with a special toddler-friendly session exploring the work of artist Abi Horn, whose interactive exhibition invites audiences of all ages to get up close with large-scale tactile installations and sensory experiences.

“This Toddler Takeover is all about giving the youngest members of our community the chance to express themselves, discover new experiences and enjoy being right at the heart of what our town centre has to offer,” says MakerWorld director Chloe Williams, “We’re delighted to be working with the LBT and Abi Horn to bring these activities to our town’s small folk.”

Abi Horn's interactive artplaceholder image
Abi Horn's interactive art

10am – Little Makers at MakerWorld

11am – Dinky Disco at the Lawrence Batley Theatre

12pm – Toddler Takeover at the Abi Horn exhibition in the MakerWorld Gallery

